Campus prepares as forecasts show freezing rain, snow

By Josh Siatkowski | Staff Writer, Irma Peña | Executive Producer

As Waco and the rest of the country prepare for hard-hitting winter weather this weekend, memories are returning of the 2021 snowstorm that struck Baylor’s campus. Worries of frozen pipes, power outages and closed roads have left necessities sparse in H-E-B aisles. While forecasts continue to change, Baylor said in a release that students should limit travel to critical situations and also reminded the community of the Four P’s.

“Take care of people, pets, plants and pipes,” university spokesperson Shelby Cefaratti-Bertin said. “For students who live in an off-campus apartment, follow your apartment manager’s instructions … Students who live in an on-campus residence hall should check their Baylor email for any actions they may need to take from Campus Living and Learning.”

Here’s what you need to know for this upcoming weekend.

As of Thursday evening, predictions from The Weather Channel show Friday bringing mostly rain, but as temperatures go below freezing overnight and stay there Saturday, precipitation will go from freezing rain during the day and change into a wintry mix in the evening. Sunday, as of now, is expected to be mostly clear, with the storm ending overnight.

But forecasts have been ever-changing as the week goes on, previously predicting multiple inches of snow. The National Weather Service said on X that “confidence is high in a significant and impactful winter storm, but uncertainty remains in the exact storm track, timing, and heaviest placement of snow and ice.”

With precipitation type, timing and totals up in the air, Baylor is preparing for the worst.

“To ensure that our grounds are ready for winter weather, our ground maintenance provider, HES, not only prepositions ice melt and sand so that it is ready for use as needed around residence halls and dining halls, but they also turn off the irrigation system so that they do not create icy conditions for roadways and sidewalks,” Associate Vice President for Facilities and Operations Patrick Carley said. “Additionally, TDIndustries’ building maintenance team conducts regular proactive measures to minimize the risk of freeze damage within the buildings.”

Senior Director of Public Safety Don Rodman also said that BUPD will have increased police and safety patrols around campus during the storm. He also listed measures for off-campus students to take.

“If off campus, keep the heat on and set it to at least 68°F to prevent frozen pipes,” Rodman said via email. “Open cabinets below sinks and let faucets drip slowly to reduce the chance of pipes freezing during the hardest freeze. Close blinds and windows tightly to retain heat and avoid drafts. Charge phones and essential devices in case of short-term power interruptions.”

As she prepares her off-campus residence for the weekend with bottled water and power banks, Fort Worth doctorate student Katherine Scheffrahn is also recalling her time on campus in 2021. Grateful that the outlook is beginning to look less severe than five years ago, she said the community seems more prepared even if the forecast worsens.

“I don’t think anyone really knew it was going to be that bad. This week, everyone is talking about it,” Scheffrahn said. “I don’t really remember taking my car to go get supplies before the storm hit [in 2021].”

Scheffrahn also recalled that dining workers drove through sleet and snow to keep one dining hall open during the storm and said she is especially grateful for their sacrifice.

“I hope people remember to thank all the amazing facility workers and dining hall workers who just do so much,” Scheffrahn said. “I remember being so blown away by how much all those people were doing, even risking their own safety to drive to campus and make sure they got there to help us.”