Astrologer Laura Cowan provides new year insights for your zodiac sign

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

With the new year upon us, major planetary shifts and refreshed energy mark the perfect time to reflect on and manifest your goals. If you’re at a loss for where to start, Austin astrologer Laura Cowan provides both professional insight for each zodiac sign and what to expect for this coming year.

Whether you’re an avid horoscope reader or astrology newbie, these insights can help guide you on your 2026 journey as it’s written in the stars.

According to Cowan, the primary astrological influence this year stems from slow-moving, larger planetary shifts, setting up 2026 resolutions and zodiac themes for long-term goal work and consistency.

“This year has a lot of outer planet movement,” Cowan said. “Those transits tend to show bigger themes and slower lessons.”

Based on 2026 planetary transits, here is what Cowan suggests each zodiac sign focus on this year. Her guidance can be applied to sun, moon and rising signs.

Aries

With Saturn and Neptune entering Aries for extended stays, Cowan suggests Aries focus on finding clarity.

“They might feel the weight of responsibility even on the other side of their Saturn return,” she said. “They want to make sure they’re seeing everything clearly for what it is.”

If you have major Aries influence in your chart, use this year to lock in your responsibilities and stay consistent. Don’t let chaos get the best of you.

Taurus

For Taurus, Uranus is finishing its stay in your sign, leading to potential sudden disruptions in your life this year. Don’t fear these transitions, as Cowan suggests; these are necessary for growth.

“Any last-minute shakeups that happen are happening for a reason,” Cowan said.

Instead, use this year to reflect on your growth and how these shakeups have impacted you.

“It’s really up to Taurus to navigate those last-minute shakeups and reflect on Uranus’ stay in their sign,” Cowan said. “See what all they’ve had to abruptly work on or maybe shift their opinion on.”

Gemini

As Uranus shifts its way out of Taurus, it will be entering Gemini. According to Cowan, Gemini’s should “brace themselves for unexpected surprises and innovation.” Cowan highlights worldview shifts as a potential area of change for Gemini. Gemini will also experience unearthed secrets or discoveries.

“Pluto likes to bulldoze. It brings what’s hidden beneath to the surface, like taboo secrets,” Cowan said. “They may be uncovering or investigating and make a discovery of some sort this year.”

Cancer

Jupiter will finish its stay in Cancer, making this year a great manifestation time, complete with potential wealth of opportunities.

“Jupiter’s all about growth, expansion, abundance,” Cowan said. “Take any opportunities that come [Cancer’s] way. See the ways they can grow and manifest more abundance — if it feels too good to be true, it’s not.”

Leo

Jupiter will be entering Leo on June 30, making this a good year for abundance and opportunity for these placements.

“Throughout the summer and the rest of the year, Leo is going to be having a major glow-up moment,” Cowan said. “Again, as good fortune and opportunities come their way, seize the moment.”

Virgo

Virgos are experiencing the final purge associated with the south node being on their sun for the past couple of years.

“Some astrologers call [the south node] the toilet bowl of the zodiac — it’s flushing away anything that’s not working or anything that needs to change dramatically,” Cowan said. “That’s something Virgo has been experiencing regarding personal development — it’s still purging, but it’s that final purge before the pressure hops off of them.”

Libra

With Saturn and Neptune moving into Aries, they will oppose Libra suns, creating tension and added pressure to relationships and boundaries.

“We might be seeing a lot of single Libras coming up, especially Libra risings,” Cowan said. “I think they’re finally going to start setting some boundaries in their relationships with others that they’ve been needing to set.”

Cowan also said Libras should start coming to terms with independence in spirituality through this transit this year.

Scorpio

With slow-moving Pluto moving through Aquarius, there will be a square transit on Scorpio suns, bringing tension. Pluto, often seen as the bringer of transformation, will be challenging the personal identities of Scorpio placements.

“Some things are going to need to change, and over the next few years, they’re going to have to figure out what that may be,” Cowan said. “2026 is going to be a bit more eye-opening.”

Like Libra, Scorpios can also expect a potential shift or pressure in relationships, making this a good year to reflect and work methodically and intentionally through the year.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will finally start to feel relief as Saturn and Neptune move from squaring them to forming a trine with them.

“Trine is a much more free-flowing energy — they might feel like they have more freedom to roam again,” Cowan said.

Capricorn

Capricorns will have a strong energy and window for goal setting at the beginning of the year due to a powerful New Moon on Jan. 18. From there, pressure around achievement might manifest due to a square relationship between Saturn, their ruling planet and Capricorn.

“They may feel pressure around their goals this year and things they’re trying to achieve,” Cowan said.

Aquarius

With the north node moving into Aquarius, these placements will begin to gain more clarity and direction in their life paths.

“Where are you going? Where are you heading? Are you going where you’re supposed to be going? Is your personal development happening the way it’s supposed to be? I think those questions are going to start coming up,” Cowan said.

Pisces

The north node is moving away from Pisces, but not without a final purge. Pressures on personal development will start to release as the focus shifts from development to action. As Cowan asks, “Are you listening to where you’re now being called towards?” Pisces, start building on the lessons your north node has taught you and work towards realistic and consistent routines.