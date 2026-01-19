Close Menu
    Monday, January 19

    SLIDESHOW: Martin Luther King Peace March

    Caleb Garcia
    The sun shines on the American Flag on the Waco Suspension Bridge for the Martin Luther King Peace March on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    By Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    • Divine Nine organizations gather for a photo after the Martin Luther King Peace March at the Waco Suspension Bridge on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    Caleb Garcia is a sophomore hailing from Harlingen, Texas, with a major in Political Science. He loves photography, journaling, and reading endlessly. After graduation, Caleb hopes to pursue a career in federal law enforcement.

