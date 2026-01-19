SLIDESHOW: Martin Luther King Peace March

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email By Caleb Garcia | Photographer Divine Nine organizations gather for a photo after the Martin Luther King Peace March at the Waco Suspension Bridge on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Both man and dog alike joined the march across the Waco Suspension Bridge for the Martin Luther King Peace Rally on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Alumni Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority sing and chant as they walk across the Waco Suspension Bridge for the Martin Luther King Peace March on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Members of the Angels of Mercy Ministry bear wreaths and cultural banners at the Waco Suspension Bridge for the Martin Luther King Peace March on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer A wide variety of organizations made the trek across the Waco Suspension Bridge for the Martin Luther King Peace March on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Hundreds gathered to hear speeches and songs in remembrance of MLK at Martin Luther King Park for the Martin Luther King Peace March on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Members of the Fourteenth Masonic District joined the walk across walk across the Waco Suspension Bridge for the Martin Luther King Peace March on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Wreaths from the Divine Nine organizations stand in remembrance at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Monday morning. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Angels of Mercy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fourteenth Masonic District Martin Luther King Jr. Park Peace March Slideshow Zeta Phi Beta