Bodo Bodo ruled out for season as Bears add NBA big man

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

Junior transfer center Juslin Bodo Bodo has been ruled out for the season with an upper arm injury, a Baylor spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The former High Point star will take a medical redshirt and aim for a return next season. He has two remaining years of NCAA eligibility.

“Juslin has worked incredibly hard throughout his rehab and has done everything asked of him to get back on the floor,” head coach Scott Drew said.

Bodo Bodo did not touch the floor for the Bears this season. He has been listed as a game-time-decision since the season opener against UTRGV on Nov. 3.

“Even through this setback, he has continued to be an unbelievable teammate by bringing energy every day, supporting his brothers and representing Baylor the right way,” Drew said. “While he will be out for the remainder of the season, he will continue to have an impact on our team’s success.”

Bodo Bodo was a back-to-back Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025. He helped bring national attention to High Point in 2025 as the Panthers won consecutive conference championships for the first time since 2014-2016.

Bodo Bodo averaged 6.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game on 66.3% shooting in two seasons for the Panthers. The update on his injury came in tandem with another announcement: adding 2023 NBA draft pick James Nnaji to play center ahead of conference play.

The Bears rank sixth in KenPom’s advanced offensive metrics, but have slipped to No. 103 defensively in Bodo Bodo’s absence. Nnaji, a lob threat and talented rebounder, could help address those concerns.

“James is a really talented young player with a ton of potential, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Baylor Family,” Drew said.

The Bears have been running with a seven-man rotation since senior guard JJ White sustained a foot injury in November. The addition of a second big man to pair with senior Caden Powell brings the Bears much-needed depth ahead of a difficult conference slate.