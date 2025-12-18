Baylor sophomore arrested for aggravated sexual assault

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Birmingham, Mich., sophomore Declan Polglaze was arrested Dec. 16 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

KWTX first reported the arrest on Dec. 17.

Polglaze was denied entry into a Waco bar the evening of Dec. 5 after an altercation outside, according to the arrest warrant. The victim, who reported the assault on Dec. 8, told police Polglaze became aggressive while they were standing in line for the bar and tripped, falling on top of her.

According to the warrant, she and Polglaze returned to her house after the incident. While she was changing in the bathroom, Polglaze picked her up, carried her to the bed and choked her until she lost consciousness.

“When the victim woke up the next morning, her shorts had been removed, and her body suit was unclipped, leaving her vagina exposed,” police wrote in the arrest warrant. “She had a bruised eye, abrasions above and under her left eyebrow, a cut on her nose, and bruising on her throat.”

The victim said when she woke up, she asked Polglaze how she was injured, and he said he did not know. Polglaze took the victim to urgent care the morning of Dec. 6. She recalled that Polgaze had choked her the following day and filed a police report on Dec. 8.

A Waco Police Department detective spoke to witnesses, many of whom said they did not recall the victim having any injuries the night of Dec. 6. According to the arrest warrant, Polglaze was intoxicated that night and has a “history of becoming intoxicated and violent.”

Polglaze was taken in for questioning during a biology class in the Baylor Science Building on Dec. 9, according to a student in the class. The student said the police arrived at the classroom door, and the professor calmly walked to where Polglaze sat near the student and asked him to pack his stuff and exit.

The student said Polglaze is known for getting into fights at bars and had previously been removed from his fraternity for this behavior. The student said it was not until several days later that they learned Polgaze had been arrested.

“Baylor University is aware of the recent arrest of a current student,” a university spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Since both local law enforcement and university investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further. The wellbeing and safety of all students, faculty and staff remains our highest priority as we strive to maintain a caring Christian community.”

Polglaze was booked into McLennan County Jail on Dec. 16. His bond information is not yet listed.