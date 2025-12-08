Baylor connects alumni with campus community through Advent devotionals

By Josh Siatkowski | Staff Writer

In anticipation of the coming Christmas holiday, Baylor’s advancement office is encouraging alumni with daily Advent devotionals, featuring reflections from 24 Baylor staff, faculty and students, plus an introductory message from President Linda Linvingstone.

Livingstone’s comments highlight the purpose of the program: to share the light of Christ with the alumni community, while also inspiring alumni to shine light on others in a recursive pattern.

“If you’ve ever attended a candlelight service, then you know the power of a single flame,” Livingstone said in the video. “One light spreads to two, then 10, until the whole room glows … our world needs that light.”

Following Livingstone, two dozen members of the Baylor community write their own reflections on selected scriptures, with each of the four weeks highlighting a theme of Advent.

The first week, which ended Dec. 6, discussed hope, and it was headlined by essays from Student Body President Landon Self and Dean of Spiritual Life and University Chaplain Dr. Charles Ramsey.

The second week focuses on faith. It features Baylor Board of Regents Chairman Bill Mearse on Dec. 11, and words from professors, like Dr. Linda Olafsen of the electrical engineering department.

The third week sees writers like Dean David Szymanski of Baylor’s business school and Medical Humanities professor Dr. Jason Whit reflect on the theme of joy. And in the last four days of the Advent season, the attention shifts to peace. Ending the 25 days of devotionals is Dr. Todd Still, the dean of Truett Seminary.

Still, a Pauline scholar, wrote the final message on John 14:27, which reads, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.”

In writing his reflection — which he has done for the Advent devotionals for the last few years — Still compares the worldly definition of peace with the peace of Christ.

“The first thought that flowed into my mind is that peace is more than a concept,” Still said. “Peace is a person. For the Christian, peace is found in the person of Jesus Christ.”

But the peace in Christ, Still said, can be hard to find, as it often competes with the transitory “faux peace” of the world. Lack of war and stable governments — as good as they are — do not compare to “the gift of God that comes from embracing the Prince of Peace,” as Still writes in his essay.

“It’s important for us to recognize that peace is not necessarily the absence of conflict or challenge or change,” Still said. “Governments, regardless of how good they might be, are ultimately not lasting. Circumstances — our own and those of others — regardless of how good they might be, are going to change.”

While Advent originated around 1,500 years ago, many denominations, including some Baptists, do not closely observe Advent. But Still, a 1988 Baylor graduate, said even though people celebrate Advent differently, the devotionals are valuable from the perspective of building an alumni community.

“Even if someone doesn’t think that Advent is meaningful to them, devotions on hope and faith, and joy and love, certainly should be,” Still said. “So I think it is a tremendous gift to the Baylor community.”

For Business Fellows Director, economics professor and 1987 Baylor graduate Dr. Charles North, the same is true.

“This is one really good way to reach out to our alumni base at a very busy time in their lives and remind them that they’re part of that community,” North said. “People connect to different communities in different ways. And Baylor is not a single place, it’s a multitude of places drawn together in one.”