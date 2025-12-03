Moody Library prepares for finals crowds amid garden level construction

By Ava Schwab | Reporter

As students prepare for finals week, many trek the familiar trail to Moody Memorial Library or the SUB. However, the crowding has significantly intensified this year — not just because of exams, but because of the construction in Moody’s garden level. The construction has temporarily closed much of Moody’s bottom floor, leaving only the atrium spaces, outdoor tables and the Makerspace open.

According to Baylor Libraries staff, the construction is already reshaping student behavior. Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement, expressed acknowledgement of that change.

“We’ve noticed students showing up in other spaces around Moody — the second-floor Rowe Commons, Jones and even the Poage Reading Room,” Ames said.

Ames acknowledged that space is a little cramped at the moment, but said the renovations will create “a world-class space with some really great new features” when it reopens in the spring. He said the goal is ultimately to better support students, despite the short-term displacement.

Ames said Moody and Jones libraries see the biggest student traffic spike each year during finals.

“That makes sense because they’re the two biggest libraries, and they’re right next to each other,” Ames said. “The proximity to Starbucks and the Writing Center also contributes to the rush.”

Ames highlighted that students often overlook other library spaces on campus — some of which remain available and relatively quiet. Underused campus study spaces, according to him, include Carroll Library, Poage Reading Room and Armstrong Browning Library.

“There’s a library within a convenient walk from wherever you are,” Ames said. “If Moody feels overcrowded, maybe try Jones. If Jones is too full, check out Poage —and keep an eye out for spaces you might pass over at first glance.”

Ames added that similar options may also exist outside the library system, particularly academic buildings, like Carroll Science Building or Draper Academic Building.

The garden level typically has been a more active area for students studying in groups, with other campus buildings following a similar pattern. The SUB, Ames said, functions more like a gathering space and is a little more active, while buildings such as Carroll Science offer quieter nooks suitable for individual work.

“Baylor actually provides both kinds of environments,” Ames said. “But Waco has options, too — coffee shops, Cameron Park, if the weather’s nice. There are study places beyond even the many that we offer in the libraries.”

Frisco senior Brynn Warren said she does not study on campus because it’s important for her to keep studying “separate” from school.

“I need to make it fun for myself and find a place I enjoy to trick myself into studying,” Warren said.

Finals week may make students feel like campus is running out of space — but Ames said a solution is usually just one building over.

“If your first option is full, don’t panic,” Ames said. “Just keep walking.”