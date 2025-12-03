Health officials warn against ‘powering through’ sickness during finals

By Ava Schwab | Reporter

In anticipation of end-of-semester sickness, Baylor Health Services officials say flu cases rise just as much as mental health concerns do in the final weeks of the semester. They advise students to seek treatment earlier rather than “powering through.”

Lilia Gonzalez, director of nursing for Health Services, said the finals sickness trend stays consistent year to year, including viral illnesses, common colds and sinus infections.

Dr. Burritt W. Hess, medical director for Health Services, warned that flu activity may escalate more quickly than usual this season. He also referred to the subclade K strain of the H3N2 virus, which is a strain of the influenza virus that carries seven new mutations, making it more difficult for your immune system to recognize. Since this strain is not included in this year’s flu vaccine components, experts are concerned about a more intense flu season this year.

“The forecast could be potentially pretty rough,” Hess said. “Even if this variant is not completely covered by the flu shot, what the vaccine will do is increase your capacity for your immune system to respond.”

Hess emphasized that early evaluation is key. Antiviral medications, he said, work best within the first 24 hours of symptom onset and become less effective after 36–72 hours.

“If we can diagnose somebody in those first 24 hours and initiate treatment, we have a much better chance of getting them feeling better more quickly,” Hess said.

Gonzalez said two patterns often make illness harder to treat: avoiding help and continuing to attend classes or events while sick.

“If they’re sick, they’ll be out and about with everybody else, and that spreads germs,” Gonzalez said. “Not seeking help or having a support group is another thing we see.”

At the same time, Health Services is preparing for increases in depression, anxiety and academic fatigue, which typically surface as daylight hours shorten and schedules tighten.

“We see a lot of worsening depression, anxiety and some of the things that can go along with that,” Hess said. “Occasionally, substance use starts to creep into the picture as people try to treat some of the anxiety and the stress that they’re feeling.”

Hess said academic pressure often disrupts important routines. Despite this pressure, he emphasized maintaining healthy habits during the busy season.

“We really want to encourage people to attend to just the basic rhythms of life — eating well, sleeping well, hydrating well,” Hess said.

Hess also pointed out the Healthy Bears TXT, a student-run program that sends two to three wellness messages per week. Students can subscribe by texting “healthy” to 254-294-7029.

“It’s a resiliency support network that’s run by Baylor students for Baylor students,” Hess said.

Both Gonzales and Hess agreed on their main piece of advice — early action makes the biggest difference. As sickness season approaches, their words apply even more.

“Powering through tends to be counterproductive and tends to backfire,” Hess said.