No. 6 seed Baylor volleyball cherishes 10th straight tournament appearance

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Baylor volleyball was called again in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday.

A collective roar filled the room. Three months of work brought the Bears back to the postseason.

“That’s what all these girls sign up for, is to be a part of this tournament,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “To have a chance to work for a Division I national championship.”

This is Baylor’s 10th consecutive season making the tournament. The Bears still cherish the moment despite the high standards that have been set.

“This is our 10th year in a row now, being able to do it, but we don’t take it for granted,” McGuyre said. “This team appreciates the legacy of those that have gone before, that have taught them good volleyball, that have represented it.”

Baylor (17-9, 12-6 Big 12) has not missed the tournament since 2015. The current streak of appearances has all come under McGuyre’s leadership.

The Bears take pride in wearing the green and gold, and hope to live up to the high standards set by previous teams.

“It’s more of a pride that we’ve continuously been here this many times,” freshman libero Morgan Madison said. “We deserve to be here, so I hope that it boosts us a little bit.”

This tournament appearance poses a new opportunity for the freshmen. They grew up watching the tournament and looking up to those who competed in it; now, it’s their turn to make an impact.

“I’m super excited, always watching it from a young age,” Madison said. “It’s definitely my favorite time of the year, always getting to watch the upsets and make brackets.”

Madison is part of the freshman trio that has shone all season for the Bears. She and outside hitters Ksenia Rakhmanchik and Bailey Warren were all named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Madison was also selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team while Rakhmanchik received First Team honors.

The three look to continue their production into the tournament — a new challenge.

“Hoping I can do my job for the team,” Madison said. “Overall, really excited to get this opportunity and very grateful.”

Along with the freshmen playing in their first tournament, Baylor also has five players playing in their last.

The five seniors closing their final season have added to the emotions of making the tournament. The team wants to make its final ride one to remember.

“I love each and every one of these girls so much,” junior middle blocker Victoria Davis said. “I would love to go as far as we can with them and be able to show their confidence and make sure they show everyone what they can do.”

McGuyre is hopeful that his team can make a run in this year’s tournament. Baylor is healthier going into the postseason compared to 2024, when junior outside hitter Kendal Murphy underwent shoulder surgery while another player had an “eligibility challenge.”

The Bears swept Wofford in the first round before falling to No. 5 seed Dayton last season. Now, they are at full strength and set to begin with Sun Belt champion Arkansas State.

“Christmas last year, we had no [outside hitters] in the gym … it looked a lot different,” McGuyre said. “But God is resilient … and he has brought the right people here and great staff that’s worked really hard.”

The Bears are on a three-match winning streak that includes a road win against TCU and a victory over Texas Tech on senior night.

Baylor takes on the Red Wolves at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.