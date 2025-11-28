Baylor locks in Lenard with contract extension

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

After leading Baylor soccer to a Sweet 16 appearance in her fourth season at the helm, head coach Michelle Lenard has signed a contract extension, the university announced Wednesday.

Fueled by a 14-5-4 overall record, including a 7-3-1 mark in Big 12 play and an 8-1 home slate, Baylor climbed into the nation’s top 10, notching statement wins over Wisconsin, Kansas and Mississippi State. The Bears’ steady rise powered a season marked by resurgence, consistency and national recognition for both the program and its leadership.

Beyond the records, the culture Lenard built has defined her impact on the program.

“Michelle has managed a volatile time in college athletics, and college soccer, with a great approach,” co-interim athletic director Cody Hall said in a statement. “[Her] role in our Baylor family extends beyond wins and losses, she develops young women of character who excel both on the field and in the classroom. Her vision for the program aligns perfectly with our department’s values and we’re confident in the foundation she’s building for sustained success.”

Succeeding longtime head coach Paul Jobson, Lenard arrived in Waco after 14 highly successful years at Division II Dallas Baptist, where she amassed a 201–77–25 record and produced a dominant 49–6–4 run from 2019–21. During her tenure, the Patriots captured 13 conference titles and reached the 2021 Final Four, establishing DBU as one of the nation’s premier Division II programs.

Since taking over at Baylor, Lenard has reshaped the Bears from a four-win team into an NCAA tournament contender, quadrupling the program’s win total in four seasons and re-establishing Baylor as a force in the Big 12 and beyond.

“I’m honored and grateful to continue leading this incredible program,” Lenard said. “What we’re building at Baylor is special, and I’m exactly where I want to be.”

Despite losing several contributors from this year’s starting group, Baylor will return the backbone of its rotation in 2026, including First Team All-Big 12 goalkeeper Azul Alvarez . More than 70% of the team’s field minutes and over half of its scoring production are set to come back, giving the Bears a largely-intact core from this season’s breakthrough run.

“It’s an amazing program to see grow, and I know it’s in good hands with Michelle and her staff as it continues to grow and succeed,” Jobson said.

An athletics spokesperson declined to release details about the terms of Lenard’s extension.