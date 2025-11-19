‘Baylor Pisser’ unenrolled after university investigation

By Marissa Muniz | LTVN Social Media Editor

A Baylor freshman who ran an anonymous account posting videos of urinating on campus was identified by police and referred to Student Conduct on Sept. 26, according to the Baylor University Police Department. As of today, the university has confirmed the student is no longer enrolled at Baylor.

Once officers identified a suspect, they met with the student to confirm he was behind the account. According to police reports, the student said he was and filmed videos at McLane Stadium, Fountain Mall, the 5th Street Parking Garage, the Baylor Bear Habitat, Judge Baylor and near Pat Neff. All content was recorded between midnight and 1 a.m.

The student told police he used a water bottle to fake the videos — except for one recorded near the Bear Habitat, “where he was concealed by the trees.” With limited evidence, BUPD chose not to pursue criminal charges after filing the report on Sept. 26 and forwarded the case to Judicial Affairs for further review.

At the start of this semester, a social media trend swept campuses nationwide. Dozens of accounts were created anonymously, labeling themselves as their university’s ‘pissers.’

These accounts, usually run by students, posted nightly videos of people urinating around different campus landmarks.

After a tip from another student, BUPD launched an investigation into the account.

“On September 10, 2025, the Baylor University Police Department was made aware of several incidents that occurred on campus property that were circulating on a social media platform,” a BUPD statement said. “Following a BUPD investigation, in lieu of criminal charges, the matter was referred to Baylor University’s Student Conduct Administration for review.”

The report states that officers reviewed footage from Sept. 10 at 12:34 a.m., where the suspect parked next to the Bill Daniels Student Center, walked around the building and headed for Fountain Mall. It read, “The subject walks over to the fountain and urinates on the ledge.”

The subject then intermittently flashed a cell phone light or a flashlight before returning to his vehicle and leaving campus.

The student was identified on Sept. 26 after recording at McLane Stadium. He met with officers later that night, where he admitted owning the account and confirmed he “passed the barriers and went down to the 50-yard line. When asked what he did on the 50-yard line, he stated that he recorded himself,” the report read.