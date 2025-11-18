Dillard’s, Panhellenic to bring recruitment shopping to campus

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Finding the perfect outfit for recruitment week can be difficult, but the Dillard’s campus ambassadors are collaborating with Panhellenic to bring the clothes to Stacy Riddle Forum.

On Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., clothes racks and shoes will fill the halls of the building, allowing Potential New Members to shop without leaving campus.

Houston senior Paola Minces, a Dillard’s ambassador, said she wanted to bring this event to campus to give potential new members an “in-person lookbook.”

“Basically, we’re trying to make recruitment as easy as possible,” Minces said. “We want to bring an in-person lookbook to all the PNMs and also give them the opportunity to shop. … I know I didn’t do any shopping for recruitment, and maybe for girls who want to get a thing or two, it’ll be a good opportunity for them to do that.”

Minces explained that potential new members can find everything they need for recruitment and that they don’t need to spend money for the week. However, for those who do feel inclined, the event will give them a chance to do just that before the busyness of the holiday season.

“I think a lot of people are busy during Christmas break, and maybe they don’t want to think about it and just spend time with their families,” Minces said. “I guess it’s just kind of an opportunity for them to see some things in person rather than having to deal with online shopping.”

The primary motivation behind the event was helping PNMs find the perfect outfits for recruitment.

Although this is the first time Panhellenic has put on an event like this at Stacy Riddle, the problem of finding clothes for recruitment is a problem for the ages.

“Clothes are just so expensive, and finding something that is classy and trendy without being too revealing is really difficult,” Boulder, Colo., sophomore Grace Boyle said. “You don’t want to seem so grandma-y and old-fashioned, but you want to stay modest. In fact, even after trying so hard to find all those clothes, my dress zipper still broke.”

For Dillard’s, the event is also a way to meet potential customers in a more personal and relaxed setting. Minces said ambassadors will be available to help PNMs style outfits, choose accessories and figure out what pieces make them feel the most confident.

Whether PNMs are looking for a full recruitment wardrobe or simply browsing for inspiration, the event aims to bridge the gap between style, confidence and convenience — all before the holiday rush begins.