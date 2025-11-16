Close Menu
    Sunday, November 16

    SLIDESHOW: Baylor vs. Utah

    Sam Gassaway
    Sophomore line backer Kyland Reed wrestles with Utah's redshirt senior offensive lineman Tanoa Togiai during the Bears' 55-28 loss against Utah at McLane Stadium on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photographer
    • Senior wide receiver Kole Wilson is blocked by Utah's redshirt freshman cornerback LaTristan Thompson during the Bears' 55-28 loss against Utah at McLane Stadium on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photographer

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

