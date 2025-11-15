No. 13 Utah bulldozes Baylor 55-28 in historic rushing performance

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

No. 13 Utah bullied Baylor at McLane Stadium on Saturday, 55-28, bulldozing the Bears on the ground in a dominant rushing performance.

The Utes (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) ran the ball 43 times for 380 yards (8.8 per carry) and five touchdowns, the most yards the Bears have allowed on the ground since a 2016 loss to TCU.

Andy Grammer’s “Keep Your Head Up” serenaded what remained of the crowd as fans streamed out of the bleachers after the game. The loss marked the Bears’ (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) seventh consecutive loss to a ranked team at McLane Stadium.

“I’m very frustrated; gutted, really,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “I was not anticipating that. I really didn’t see that.”

Baylor initially looked springy and rested coming out of the bye week. Redshirt sophomore Bryson Washington turned his first two carries into 23 yards after battling injuries for much of the season, but the Bears couldn’t capitalize with points. Redshirt senior Michael Trigg dropped an open wheel route on the sideline on third-and-5 to set up the Bears’ third opening-possession punt in the past four games.

The following drive, redshirt senior Sawyer Robertson connected on another deep pass up the left sideline, this one to sixth-year wideout Ashtyn Hawkins for 37 yards. Redshirt freshman kicker Connor Hawkins couldn’t connect on a 41-yard field goal try, though, leaving zeroes on the scoreboard.

The defense excelled early, holding the Utes to 20 yards on their first two drives. That script flipped on the third attempt, as Utah mounted a 10-play, 76-yard drive punctuated by a play-action touchdown pass to Dallen Bentley, wide open after a defensive miscommunication. He waltzed into the end zone.

“[It’s] just one guy not being in the right spot,” redshirt sophomore cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. said. “Just those key plays at those key moments, letting those explosives just happen to us.”

Robertson’s accuracy fluctuated as receivers dropped multiple passes and struggled to get open. He started the game 3-for-11 through the air and tossed his first pick-six of the season on a short in-breaking route, putting Utah up 14-0 with moments to play in the first. The offense was sputtering.

“I think the run game had to be more consistent,” said Aranda. “We were not able to keep the running game going, and it forced us into second-and-longs.”

Washington, who has dealt with injuries all season and hadn’t reached a dozen carries in a game since Sept. 20, was back on his A-game. He turned his first seven carries into 66 yards and set the Bears up for their first touchdown of the game, a quick out route to redshirt senior wide receiver Josh Cameron on fourth down.

“I like to always carry a chip [on my shoulder], regardless of the situation,” Cameron said. He caught 13 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. “I ain’t have nothing. I didn’t have no offers, I ain’t have nothing. So it’s always ringing in the back of my mind — win, lose or draw.”

Utah backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin, a true freshman, subbed in several times throughout the game. With 10:47 to play in the second quarter, Ficklin ran fake jet sweep-QB power, bursting upfield for 67 yards and a score. The seas parted before him, and the defense never stood a chance of catching up.

Senior receiver Kole Wilson answered on the other side, spinning around for a 64-yard catch-and-run into the red zone. He and Washington teamed up for another first down, but the Bears’ offense stalled again and settled for a 23-yard Connor Hawkins field goal.

It only took two plays for Utah to get back on the board. Wayshawn Parker, a Washington State transfer, took a halfback draw at the station and rumbled 64 yards for a touchdown.

With 10 seconds on the clock and a rowdy section of shirtless fans in the west end zone, the Bears squeezed the lead to 11. Robertson hit Cameron across the middle for 29 yards and a score, sending the de-topped devotees into a frenzy.

“It was kind of like the shirtless trend around college football,” Cameron said. “It was definitely cool to see make its way to Baylor.”

Ficklin broke free for another long touchdown, stiff-arming redshirt sophomore safety Tyler Turner and prancing up the right sideline for 74 yards — the Utes’ fourth touchdown of more than 60 yards. Utah scored again on the following drive, then picked off Robertson and scored again.

Baylor got back on the board with eight minutes to play, but a fight in the corner of the end zone immediately vaporized the energy. Utah cornerback Elijah Davis threw a sucker punch, starting a small brawl that resulted in him and Ashtyn Hawkins being ejected.

“I think guys are frustrated,” Aranda said. “It’s not an excuse. We have to be able to handle all of that — the emotions that come with losing or winning — better. And we can’t do anything that would hurt the team. … That’s something that generally we do a good job with, so I’m disappointed that that showed up tonight.”

The loss drops Baylor to 5-5 on the season. The Bears will have two remaining opportunities to secure bowl eligibility: at Arizona (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) on Nov. 22 and vs Houston (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) on Nov. 29.