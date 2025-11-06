‘Lights of Love’ brings remembrance, reflection to Waco Suspension Bridge

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Write

The Waco Suspension Bridge glowed Thursday night as hundreds of luminaries lined its walkway — each one representing a name, a memory and a story.

Providence Hospice – Community Healthcare of Texas hosted the fourth annual “Lights of Love” event, turning one of Waco’s most recognizable landmarks into a tribute to lives remembered and love enduring.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., families, friends and caregivers gathered at Indian Spring Park before crossing the bridge in quiet reflection. As the sun set, the soft light from each candle illuminated the path across the Brazos River.

Each luminary was donated in honor or memory of someone loved. Together, they represented a community united by remembrance.

“This event isn’t just about loss, it’s about gratitude,” volunteer Mohammed Bedi said. “Every light here tells a story of someone who mattered.”

For many attendees, “Lights of Love” offered a chance to honor those they’ve lost in a setting that feels both peaceful and personal. Volunteers said that’s what makes the event special — it’s not about spectacle, but sincerity.

“You can really feel the love here,” hospice nurse Andrea Flores said. “People come from all over Central Texas to remember someone important to them. It’s emotional, but it’s also beautiful to see everyone supporting one another.”

The event was self-guided, allowing visitors to walk the bridge at their own pace. Some stopped to read names written on the bags, while others walked side by side, sharing stories and memories.

“I come every year for my mom,” Waco resident Sarah Littlejohn said. “She was the light in our family, and seeing her name here reminds me that love doesn’t fade.”

For many, “Lights of Love” has become an annual tradition. The quiet setting — free of stages, music or speeches — offered space for reflection and connection.

All proceeds benefited Providence Hospice’s patient care and family support services across Central Texas. Each $25 donation placed a luminary on the bridge with the name of a loved one, helping provide end-of-life care for others in need.

As the evening ended, the bridge shimmered in the cool November air as a lasting image of light and community.

In a season often filled with busyness, “Lights of Love” gave Waco a moment to slow down and remember the people who continue to leave their light behind.

“In moments like this, you realize how powerful it is just to remember,” Flores said. “Even one small light can mean everything to someone.”