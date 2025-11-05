Communication professor dies, leaves lasting impact

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

Alumni and current students are mourning the passing of Baylor Communication Professor Dr. David Schlueter, remembered for his kindness and gracious spirit.

In a social media post made by the Baylor Department of Communication, they described a professor who made time for everyone, whether they met him once at an event or were mentored by him over the years.

A BaylorNewsFlash email was sent at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday afternoon announcing Schlueter died Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer. Schlueter served as a member of the Baylor Communication faculty since 1984, including the roles of department chair and graduate program director.

Dr. Blair Browning, professor and chair of Baylor’s Department of Communication, shared a tribute to his mentor and colleague, highlighting how Schlueter’s leadership, wisdom and institutional knowledge guided the department throughout the years.

“He was so proud of how strong we are as a department,” Browning said. “I’ve known Dave for almost 30 years and he always had time for me. Most recently, after taking the baton from him with departmental leadership, he was so gracious with his time and words of encouragement.”

However, Schlueter’s influence is not limited to those who have worked beside him for decades as colleagues. His personality moved those around him, extending beyond the classroom.

Baylor Class of 2021 alumnus Eric Morris recalled the role Schlueter played throughout his college journey.

“Dr. Schlueter was an incredible man who leaves behind a lasting legacy,” Morris said. “I still remember meeting with him the summer before my freshman year at Baylor. He played a pivotal role in my college journey and encouraged me to pursue a degree in communications.”

Schlueter created and directed the Baylor in London study abroad program, which continues to thrive to this day with 30 students traveling to the U.K. each summer. Additionally, he served as thesis chair or on the thesis committees for more than 100 graduate students, as well as on committees for professional papers by students and his colleagues.

Baylor Class of 2006 alumna Katie Gruber cherishes her time with Schlueter during Baylor in London as a lecturer.

“Dr. Schlueter was one of the best, so kind and helpful to me, especially as a young graduate thrown into a lecturer position with zero experience,” Gruber said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without his guidance and support. This is such an incredible loss for the communications department and Baylor. I will forever remember my time with him during Baylor in London and as my first boss.”

Funeral services for Schlueter are pending and updates will be shared on Baylor News. Schlueter was married for over 30 years to his wife, Janie, and had three sons. The Baylor community mourns the death of a longtime colleague, friend and mentor.

“He was an incredible friend to everyone and kind to all, whether it was a colleague or a prospective student,” Browning said. “He truly saw his vocation as a calling and thus he wanted to be available. He was a great and trusted friend in and out of the department. Everyone in our department is better for having worked with him — Dave was a gift to all of us and to Baylor.”