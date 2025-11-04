You aren’t bored enough

By Tatum Vickers | Broadcast Reporter

Boredom has become a lost art. In an age defined by constant connection and endless digital stimulation, stillness is often viewed as unproductive or even uncomfortable. Yet boredom once served an essential purpose — one that is quietly disappearing in the modern college experience.

From morning alarms to late-night scrolling, the average college student is rarely without a screen. Every idle moment — walking to class, waiting for coffee or sitting through a study break — can be instantly filled with notifications, videos and messages. The instinct to stay occupied has become second nature, leaving little room for true mental rest. What was once a natural part of the human experience has now been replaced by an endless stream of content.

This shift has consequences that go beyond distraction. According to the National Library of Medicine, there has been a direct increase in both reports of boredom and the greater use of digital media.

Digital media may worsen boredom via multiple pathways, including dividing attention or reducing a sense of meaning. Boredom is not simply the absence of activity; it is the space in which creativity, problem-solving and self-reflection thrive. When the mind is unoccupied, it begins to wander. Psychologists argue that mental wandering is the foundation for innovation.

Without the opportunity to be bored, students may lose the ability to generate original ideas or find creative solutions to complex problems.

Research from the American Psychological Association has shown that unstructured time encourages cognitive flexibility and imagination. When people are allowed to sit in silence, without stimulation, the brain forms new connections and explores different perspectives. These moments of mental drift are often when new insights or creative breakthroughs occur. On the other hand, constant digital engagement short-circuits that process, leaving the mind overstimulated and uninspired.

In a university setting, this problem is on full display. Academic life demands focus, while social life and technology both demand attention. Between coursework, extracurriculars and, yes, even social media, students rarely experience mental stillness. The culture of constant productivity and connectivity creates the illusion that every moment must be filled; as a result, downtime becomes guilt-inducing and boredom feels like failure.

If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. We often think of boredom as a waste of time when it’s actually the opposite. It’s a quiet space where reflection begins.

When students have a moment to pause, they can process what they’ve learned, think about where they’re headed and regain a sense of clarity. Without that pause, stress builds up, creativity withers and self-awareness seems to fade. Learning to sit with your thoughts — even when it’s uncomfortable — is a powerful skill. It fosters emotional intelligence and promotes long-term mental well-being.

Don’t get me wrong, relearning how to be bored takes effort. It means resisting the urge to grab your phone the second you feel restless. It means letting your mind wander freely, without judgment and trusting that meaningful thoughts will surface. It also means rethinking what it means to be productive — not as constantly being on the clock, but as being present and engaged with your surroundings and yourself.

Boredom, once seen as something to avoid, is a secret ingredient for success today. It gives creativity room to grow, deepens reflection and restores much-needed perspective. For college students especially, embracing boredom could be the key to finding balance in a world that’s always on.