A look behind the scenes at Baylor Homecoming floats

By Marissa Muniz | LTVN Social Media Editor

Baylor’s Homecoming Parade is one of the university’s oldest and most beloved traditions. Every year, thousands of students, alumni and families line the streets of Waco to cheer on the floats that pass by. But behind the finished products lie months of hard work and dedication that many never see.

Alumni who’ve graduated remember the long nights and countless hours that go into building a float.

Camille Baker, Class of 2025 and three-time float chair, said the process demands both creativity and commitment.

“I spent about 50 hours a week at the float site, working on the float or at Home Depot,” Baker said.

She added that people often underestimate the scale of what students are able to build.

“You don’t get to see these people built it, ’Baker said. “These are college students whipping out 20-foot structures after coming back from financial accounting.”

The float building has changed dramatically since the parade first began in 1909. Over the years, new technology and materials have transformed the floats from simple displays into intricate, moving creations.

Amanda Dvorak, Class of 1997 and former float chair, said today’s designs are far more advanced than they were decades ago.

“We’ve got moving parts, extra things that are not just float paper covering chicken wire,” Dvorak said.

And even with all the progress, Dvorak said one thing remains the same: the long hours, problem-solving and dedication that most people never see.

“You just get a quick glimpse, and you don’t always realize how much time, effort and money went into problem-solving and creating these things,” Dvorak said.

But for all float chairs who take part, they can agree that the experience is about more than just building a float; it’s about building community.

Davidson Lunn, senior and KOT float chair, said the long hours spent together bring members of his organization closer.

“I think what’s special to us is being out there just with our chapter, that’s our time to really grow close,” Lunn said. “We’re doing it with just the 115, 120 guys that we’ve got.”

This profound tradition remains the same: students working side by side, pouring their time, effort and creativity into a project that reflects the spirit of Baylor.