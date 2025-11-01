Sports Take: Knighten hits career-high, hints at bright running game future

By Hannah Webb | Focus Editor

True freshman running back Caden Knighten found his home at Baylor on homecoming weekend.

In the Bears’ 30-3 victory over UCF Saturday, Knighten went for a career-high 21 carries, racking up 104 yards rushing on five yards per carry.

Knighten led the Bears (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) with 126 total yards, shining against the Knights (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) in a performance that hinted at the future of Baylor football, one where a balanced ground game may finally take root.

In the Bears’ best opening quarter of the season, his presence was impossible to miss. With redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson nearly wrapped up by the UCF offense, Robertson spotted the freshman halfback. Knighten escaped backfield traffic on the 22-yard connection, another tick in the box for the explosive offense.

Robertson said Knighten had a “career day.”

“He did a great job, he made some plays,” Robertson said. “He has a unique ability to kind of make people miss, spin moves, whatever it was.”

Coming into the matchup, Knighten had logged 221 yards rushing across eight games. On Saturday, he hit 104 — nearly 50% of his season total — while UCF totaled 74 yards rushing as a team.

Knighten has had an up-and-down freshman campaign. His first Big 12 game against Arizona State saw him limited to just five yards, followed by a breakout 81-yard performance against Oklahoma State. He followed with a net loss of six yards against Kansas State, bounced back with 42 against TCU and just 10 last week against No. 17 Cincinnati.

“He’s got his instincts,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “His instincts are what got him here … Change is difficult when you’re at one level and want to get to another level.”

Aranda said changing his inclinations and tendencies is how he is growing.

“You have to let go of stuff and change and improve how you think about things,” Aranda said. “You have to let that go and trust people to a higher level. And so he’s doing that, and that’s what’s hard to do.”

This time, though, Knighten looked like he’d found rhythm and trust from both the coaching staff and the line in front of him. The first Baylor drive of the second half opened with five straight Knighten carries.

“I’ve talked to him privately and said, ‘Man, I’m just way impressed,’” Aranda said. “The best is yet to come with him.”

For a team that’s struggled to establish a consistent rushing identity this season, Knighten’s breakout came at the perfect moment. The Bears’ offense has leaned heavily on the passing game — particularly with top tight end Michael Trigg and veteran receivers Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins and Kole Wilson forming the core of a top-ranked aerial attack. With Robertson at quarterback and the senior-heavy receiver group expected to move on soon, Knighten’s emergence offers a glimpse at what Baylor’s next offensive chapter could look like.

If the Bears can build around a more dynamic ground game, they may find the balance that’s been missing in recent years. Knighten’s burst, vision and calm under pressure suggest that Baylor’s rushing future is here.

After a bye week, the Bears will host No. 24 Utah (6-2, 3-2) on Nov. 15 at McLane Stadium.