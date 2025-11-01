Knight Knight: Bears bite UCF in 30-3 homecoming win

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Dave Aranda has preached “starting fast” all season.

The phrase finally stuck Saturday, as Baylor (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) raced ahead of UCF (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) in a 30-3 homecoming win that never looked close.

The Bears gained over 300 yards in the first half and redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson tossed three touchdown passes in the blowout victory. It was the Bears’ largest margin of victory in a home FBS game this season.

“We needed this win,” redshirt senior defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said. “We needed that energy, and we had to create our own energy.”

The Knights had only allowed seven first-quarter points all season entering Saturday. It took one drive to end the streak. Baylor put 6-foot-4 tight end Michael Trigg on an island against 5-foot-10 defensive back Braeden Marshall, and the redshirt senior hauled in an easy one-handed grab to make it 7-0.

“He’s super freaky,” redshirt sophomore cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr said of Trigg. “He’s going to be great at the next level. That dude’s just one of a kind.”

The Bears struck again on the following drive. Trigg snagged a sliding, one-handed catch to set them up in prime position and Robertson hit redshirt senior wide receiver Josh Cameron on a quick slant route for six.

After a frantic first quarter, the Bears’ offense ground to a halt. The team’s three drives that began in the second quarter resulted in two field goal attempts (one made) by redshirt freshman kicker Connor Hawkins and a fumble at midfield.

The Knights capitalized, kicking a whistle-beating field goal to send the game to halftime 20-3. Baylor has not shut out an opponent in the first half since its Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss on New Year’s Day 2022.

“We talk about starting fast and getting our offense the ball,” Jackie Marshall said. “We know our offense can score, but you’ve got to give them the ball. That’s what we did. That was the motto: starting fast, getting our offense the ball and letting them go and make plays and score.”

Hawkins’ fourth field goal attempt of the game split the uprights, the only points for either team in a stagnant third quarter. Baylor’s four field goal attempts were the most the Bears have kicked at McLane Stadium since losing to Texas State in the 2023 home opener.

UCF turned the ball over on downs twice inside the Baylor 15-yard line. The Knights’ five drives into Baylor territory resulted in three turnovers on downs and two field goal attempts (one made).

Junior safety DJ Coleman continued the defense’s hot streak, intercepting UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson across the middle for the Bears’ first defensive interception since Oct. 4 against Kansas State, giving the Baylor offense prime real estate inside the Knights’ 10-yard line. Robertson rolled out left on first down to escape pressure and found streaking senior wide receiver Kole Wilson in the end zone for a touchdown.

“We’re pretty much always dancing,” Wilson said of the wide receivers’ touchdown celebrations. “Any place where there’s music, we’re dancing. And that’s just a part of us creating our own energy and having fun with each other.”

Jackson threw deep into double coverage on the following drive, sending a pass into the outstretched arms of a leaping Jacob Redding. The redshirt sophomore safety has forced a team-high three interceptions this season.

“Defensively, guys were playing fast and they were communicating better and they were making plays,” Aranda said. “It was good to see.”

The backups took the field and ran out the clock for the Bears, the first time Baylor has put in the second string against an FBS opponent this season. The 30-3 win marked a historic defensive performance for the Bears, tying the fewest points they’ve allowed to a Big 12 opponent since 2006.

The win moves the program to 5-4 heading into a bye week and its final stretch of the season.

“We know that we can meet this standard,” Aranda said. “We need to be able to meet the standard every time out.”