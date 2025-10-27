Baylor OL coach Miller no longer with program due to ‘personal matter’

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor offensive line coach Mason Miller is no longer with the program due to a “personal matter,” head coach Dave Aranda confirmed Monday. Miller was in his second season at Baylor.

“My thoughts, and really my best wishes for his future, go out to him and his family,” Aranda said.

Miller joined the Bears in 2024 after one season as offensive coordinator at Tarleton State. He previously spent time coaching under legendary coaches Hal Mumme and Mike Leach, including a stint as Leach’s offensive line coach at Mississippi State from 2020-22.

Miller’s staff directory page says he’s “widely regarded as one of the elite offensive line minds in the Air Raid offensive coaching scheme.” Aranda said Miller’s role would be replaced by the same committee of “analyst-type guys” who filled the role on Saturday.

“The O-Line’s in a really good spot,” Aranda said. “This game that we’re in is such a crazy game, and what maybe looks one way on the outside is completely the other way on the inside, and it’s just difficult. But they’re in a good spot. They’re feeling fired up and motivated and all of it.”

Baylor’s running game leaped forward under Miller in 2024, improving from 3.5 to 4.9 yards per carry. They’ve taken a step back to 4.2 yards per carry in 2025 as redshirt sophomore running back Bryson Washington and multiple offensive linemen have dealt with injuries.

Miller’s departure comes amid public speculation about Aranda’s job security. Three of the four largest college coaching buyouts of all time have already been triggered in this coaching cycle — Penn State’s James Franklin, LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier — a trio that headlines double-digit head coach firings midway through the season.