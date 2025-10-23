NCAA allows student-athletes to gamble on professional sports

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

The NCAA approved a rule change this week that would allow student-athletes and athletic department staffers to gamble on professional sports for the first time.

The landmark decision, first adopted by the Division I Administrative Committee earlier this month and officially approved by the Division II and III councils Wednesday, will take effect Nov. 1.

The NCAA is the only major US sports league to prohibit partnerships with sports books, and continues to investigate several cases of potential rules violations by “approximately 30” current and former men’s basketball players, some of which have already been resolved.

The change comes amid a wide-ranging FBI gambling investigation. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former player Damon Jones were arrested Thursday morning — a few of the 30-plus defendants who have been charged.

NCAA president Charlie Baker called for increased regulation in the sports gambling space in a statement Thursday.

“We are grateful for federal law enforcement’s efforts to stamp out illegal sports betting, and I am proud that the NCAA continues to have the most aggressive competition integrity policies in place,” Baker said. “We still need more states, regulators and gaming companies to help in this effort by eliminating risky prop bets to reduce opportunities for manipulation.”

In a statement provided to The Baylor Lariat, a spokesman for Baylor athletics noted the “negative impact” and “legal concerns” associated with sports gambling.

“We will continue a robust plan of education and awareness for our student-athletes and coaches on the negative impact of gambling on professional sports and the legal concerns of gambling on collegiate sports,” the statement reads.

When the Division I council passed the initial resolution on Oct. 8, committee chair Josh Whitman, who is also Illinois’ athletics director, said the decision was partly made to protect the “integrity” of college games and encourage healthy gambling habits.

“This change allows the NCAA, the conferences and the member schools to focus on protecting the integrity of college games while, at the same time, encouraging healthy habits for student-athletes who choose to engage in betting activities on professional sports,” Whitman said in a statement.