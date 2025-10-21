Give Bad Bunny a chance, you might like his music

By Irma Peña | LTVN Managing Editor

Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl? I know it’s a headline that’s been sparking all kinds of reactions. But before you roll your eyes or scroll past, hear me out. Bad Bunny represents the global, limitless energy the Super Bowl needs.

I’ll admit, if this were 2018, I probably would’ve raised an eyebrow too at the announcement of Bad Bunny as the choice for the Super Bowl halftime show. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always liked his music, but I feel like the lyrics back then were definitely more focused on nightlife and explicit themes rather than delivering a deeper message.

His songs were often controversial — not exactly the kind of music you’d expect to hear on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Like many artists, Bad Bunny has evolved, both musically and personally. His most recent album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” reveals a deeper, more emotional side that shows growth, vulnerability and maturity as an artist.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, started out in Latin trap and reggaeton with tracks that were energetic and rebellious. His lyrics reflected the culture and nightlife of Puerto Rico and Latin America. During that era, a lot of people, including myself, probably wouldn’t have imagined him performing at the Super Bowl — an event watched by millions of families across the globe.

Just to give you an idea, my dad has never been a fan of his music. Every time we’re in the car and I play his songs, I get the usual, “Can you play real music?” Yet over the summer, we were on a five-hour road trip, and I said, “I’ll play Bad Bunny, but you have to give him a chance and listen to the lyrics.” He hesitantly agreed, so I played the new album.

Released on Jan. 5, 2025, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” reflects a wide range of emotions — from love and nostalgia to loneliness and reflection.

Just a few days after it dropped, the song “DtMF” moved to No. 1 from No. 12 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. This song is about appreciating and embracing the present moment, cherishing the people around you.

There’s also “NuevaYoL,” a tribute to New York City and its connection with Puerto Rico. The song celebrates their cultural connection and energy, using the Puerto Rican pronunciation of New York to highlight the deep-rooted history between the island and the city. It pays tribute to Latin culture in NYC through references to music, art and community spaces.

Another track that stands out is “La Mudanza,” a tribute to his family. The song tells the story of how his parents met and how their lives and his own are deeply rooted in Puerto Rican identity. Through this, Bad Bunny reminds listeners that his success is not just personal; it’s tied to the people and the place that shaped him.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny said, “I should have embraced, appreciated more of the moments, the present. I should have appreciated more the people who were around me, the people who love me. It’s all about that, like appreciating more the blessing that we’re here right now.”

His music now connects emotionally and personally with audiences everywhere. That’s what makes a great halftime performer — someone who can bring energy, emotion and meaning to a massive stage.

Beyond that, Bad Bunny represents something much bigger: the presence and power of Hispanic and Latino culture in global entertainment. He sings almost entirely in Spanish, yet he’s one of the most-streamed artists in the world, proving that language isn’t a barrier when the music speaks for itself.

Many people might share my dad’s sentiment, dismissing Bad Bunny without truly listening to what he has to say. But if you give him a chance, you might be surprised by his music. It’s not just about fast beats and catchy hooks anymore; it’s about emotion, honesty and storytelling.

His songs explore heartbreak, identity and the importance of appreciating life’s little things, themes that resonate with anyone, regardless of language or background.

Maybe you won’t love every track, and that’s okay. But if you take a moment to really listen to the lyrics, you’ll see the depth behind his sound.

Sometimes all it takes is an open mind — and one song — to hear it.