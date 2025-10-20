CMA nominee Tucker Wetmore to perform at Foster Pavilion

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Intern

Country fans across Baylor’s campus are counting down the days until Tucker Wetmore takes the stage at Foster Pavilion on Thursday.

The rising artist, who is a CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, has won the hearts of millions with his smooth vocals and small-town storytelling and has since earned millions of streams across music platforms. This concert will be Wetmore’s first time headlining for an arena.

“I want to keep it as upbeat tempo and party-rocking as possible,” Wetmore said.

The country singer has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in the modern country music scene. With hits such as “Wind Up Missin’ You,” which garnered almost half a million videos on TikTok and “Already Had It,” featured in the 2024 hit movie “Twisters,” his music captures themes of love, heartbreak and nostalgia.

Although Wetmore said he usually sticks to playing his favorite songs, fans on Thursday may get a taste of songs that are included in his second album, which he’s currently working on.

Beyond Wetmore’s performance, the concert represents something larger for Baylor — a celebration of community and the power of live entertainment to bring people together.

“We’re in the experience business, and we want to make sure students have wonderful experiences to remember their time at Baylor,” said Jason Cook, Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

As the concert quickly approaches, excitement has begun to build up across campus and on social media. The anticipation for this performance reflects more than just enthusiasm for live music — it highlights how Baylor’s concert program has become integral in the identity of the university. Cook said that events such as this have proven to be valuable recruitment tools.

“We have found already that our concert program is a huge recruiting tool for our prospective students who may live in California, Colorado or Illinois — bigger metropolitan areas,” Cook said.

Baylor will be partnering with the City of Waco for Wetmore’s concert, since the city contributed significantly to the construction of Foster Pavilion. As part of that agreement, certain shows — including this one — are open to the broader community and allow for the sale of beer and wine. Cook said that distinction helps expand Baylor’s reach and strengthen ties beyond campus.

Cook shared something else for fans to look forward to — a Tucker Wetmore pop-up stand with the outdoor wear company Embry, which is based in Waco and has ties to Baylor. Additionally, Wetmore will be signing autographs for the first 100 fans — a gesture that reflects his deep appreciation for those who support him.

“My family, my friends, and Jesus Christ and good shows and good music, that’s what drives me,” Wetmore said.

Tucker Wetmore will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Foster Pavilion. The collaboration’s pop-up stand will open at 2 p.m. outside the Mark & Paula Hurd Center, with autograph signings for the first 100 guests beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.