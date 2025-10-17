Sports Take: Top 5 Baylor quarterbacks from the 2000s

By Blake Vines | Reporter

Baylor football has seen plenty of A-grade talent and athleticism over the past generation, particularly under center. Twenty-five years into the century, let’s take a look back at the top five Baylor quarterbacks of the past 25 years.

5. Sawyer Robertson | 2023 – present

Robertson is a 6-foot-4 redshirt senior who weighs 220 pounds and doesn’t tend to run the ball much. He makes up for this by having top-tier arm strength, vision and accuracy. He is currently leading the country in passing yards (2,058) and touchdowns (19) going into Week 8 of the 2025 season.

Robertson’s stats, along with his leadership and impact on the team, have brought significant improvements to Baylor’s offense, positioning him as a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate. He still has much to prove as he looks to lead the Bears to consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2019.

4. Nick Florence | 2009 – 2012

Florence was a 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback who started as a true freshman. Though his stature was underwhelming, he proved himself by completing 62.0% of his 266 pass attempts that season. Over the next two years, Florence was overshadowed by Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, but posted a record-breaking senior season in 2012.

Florence set the single-season record for yards passing (4,309) and touchdowns passing (33). Florence averaged 9.3 yards per pass attempt in 2012 and led the Bears through an 8-5 season and a dominating win over UCLA in the Holiday Bowl.

3. Seth Russell | 2013 – 2016

Russell was a dual-threat quarterback known for being able to run the ball well when plays broke down. His ability to make plays no matter the circumstance is what made him stand out, as he threw for 5,461 career yards and tacked on 1,240 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Russell suffered a season-ending injury in his junior season, fracturing a vertebra in his neck. He made an inspirational comeback the following season, leading the Bears to an impressive undefeated start before injuring his ankle. Russell’s relentless spirit and his athletic ability proved to be the kind of energy that rallied fans behind the Bears.

2. Bryce Petty | 2011 – 2014

Petty was a 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback with a monster arm who maintained accuracy and decision-making on the field. His junior year was by far his most successful season, as he threw for 4,200 yards, 32 touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging 10.4 yards per pass.

Petty brought the Bears back-to-back Big 12 championships while also being named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2013. (The latter by consensus.) He was drafted into the NFL in 2015.

1. Robert Griffin III | 2008 – 2011

Griffin is undeniably the best Baylor quarterback to play the game of football and is nothing short of a Baylor legend. His success was largely because of his ability to throw the ball while being an incredibly dynamic, dual-threat quarterback. With his strong passing ability, totaling 10,366 passing yards in his career at Baylor, and an astounding rushing ability highlighting his speed and agility with 2,257 total career rushing yards, Griffin passed for 78 touchdowns and rushed for another 33.

In 2011, Griffin won the Heisman Trophy, Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award. He brought Baylor football to new heights, leading the Bears to a 10-3 regular-season record, the team’s first bowl win in 19 years and a No. 12 finish in the national rankings.

Griffin declared for the NFL draft following his historic junior year at Baylor. He was drafted second overall in 2012 and played for seven seasons.