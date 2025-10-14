Student government speaks out on current projects

By Lauren Adams | Student Government Director of Policy

When I first joined student government, I never imagined I’d have the privilege of serving alongside the student body president as director of policy. This year, I’m excited to serve our student body as we are working on multiple initiatives aimed at improving student life, and I’d like to share a glimpse of what’s ahead.

Last year, I served as a freshman senator in student government. In this role, I gained valuable insights into how student government can proactively address critical campus issues and enhance the Baylor experience.

One of the projects we’re especially excited about this semester is the redevelopment of the airport shuttle service between campus and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

As an out-of-state student myself, I understand just how stressful and expensive traveling to and from campus can be during holiday seasons. Our goal is to make this process more convenient and affordable for students. While the details are still being finalized, Student Government Director of Administration Riley Waddell, Student Body President Landon Self and I are working closely with transportation providers to create a reliable option that serves the needs of Baylor students.

Another area we’re focusing on is parking. Due to the increase in demand for parking passes and the limited availability of spaces, we are working with parking services to reinstate the previously offered finals week parking pass. This would allow students to buy significantly lower-priced parking passes for the week of finals, thereby improving accessibility and reducing stress during an already stressful time.

We became aware of recent changes to campus dining, especially regarding the adjustments made to Sic ’Em Swipes on some meal plans. Many students have shared with us the importance of those swipes for flexibility and affordability. We are proud of the solution that Baylor Eats spearheaded to add two Sic ’Em Swipes to the dining plans affected by the change. Our role in student government is to ensure that student perspectives are included in the conversation.

These projects are only the beginning. I am excited to continue exploring new initiatives that improve the quality of student life. Our team is committed to making sure your needs and ideas are at the center of our work.

More than anything, I am so grateful for the chance to serve as your director of policy. Every project the cabinet takes on is shaped by the voices and opinions of Baylor students, and I look forward to hearing from you as we move through the year together. Thank you for trusting student government to advocate on your behalf — we’re here for you.