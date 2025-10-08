Obar’s final stand anchors Baylor’s back line

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

When Blythe Obar stepped back onto the pitch in the green and gold for her sixth and final year of college soccer, it marked more than just a return from injury — it was proof of her resilience and the growth she says she’ll carry long after soccer ends.

A graduate center back from Frisco, Obar isn’t just a piece of Baylor’s back line — she’s the leader who holds it together. After missing the 2024 season with a torn ACL, Obar has returned to steady one of the top defenses in the nation, a unit built on discipline, chemistry and trust.

For Obar, it’s about more than minutes played. Her presence is rooted in leadership, loyalty and a legacy that stretches beyond the field.

“It’s really special to be able to come back and play,” Obar said. “I feel like I’ve been playing better than before I got hurt, and with this newer team and us doing well, it makes it all worth it.”

A 2022 transfer who followed head coach Michelle Lenard from Dallas Baptist, Obar wasted no time making her mark in Waco. She started all 17 matches in her first season with the Bears, logging 1,392 minutes — the second-most on the team — and even pushed forward for 17 shots despite her role as a defender.

Her decision to join Baylor was never in doubt once Lenard made the move from DBU.

“I played two years at DBU, and when Michelle got the job at Baylor, I was devastated, so I hit the portal knowing that Baylor is where I wanted to be,” Obar said. “I’ve known Michelle since I was a freshman in high school, and me and Ashley [Merrill] kind of conspired to go to Baylor together. Once we talked about it, I knew it was Baylor. She’s the best coach I’ve ever played for.”

At 9-1-2 and 4-1 in the Big 12, Baylor has leaned on its defense. Obar’s return to the field has been central to a unit Lenard doesn’t hesitate to praise.

“Blythe is one of the best shot-blockers in the league, a great one-on-one defender, super disciplined and hardworking,” Lenard said. “Our back line is rock-solid — a lot of individual defenders back there, but collectively they’re very organized, incredibly disciplined.”

Now in her sixth year of college soccer, Obar could easily dwell on the ACL tear that sidelined her in 2024. But for her, the injury hasn’t defined this season — it’s reshaped it. With her eyes fixed on what’s ahead, she says she sometimes forgets she spent a year on the sidelines.

“I went through a small phase where I was like, ‘Oh, I feel so old,’ because being a sixth year is difficult,” Obar said. “But when I’m on the field, I don’t think about it, and I sometimes forget that I didn’t play last year.”

Her return hasn’t just reinforced Baylor’s squad — it’s elevated it. Her presence brings a steadiness, perspective and communication that her teammates lean on in big moments.

That impact is especially felt across the back line, where her organization and composure shape a unit known for its discipline. For Obar, though, the Bears’ success isn’t just about tactics — it’s about the bonds they’ve built together.

“I always believe that team chemistry is the most important,” Obar said. “One thing about this team and this defense is how close we all are, and I think that comes with all of us being experienced and being older. So as a team, it’s just a special group.”

That chemistry is what Obar says she’ll hold onto most when the final whistle blows on her career in the green and gold.

Her legacy and impact won’t show up in the box score, but in the grit that anchored Baylor’s defense and the bonds that will last long after her playing days are over.

“At the end of the day, soccer will be over for all of us at some point,” Obar said. “My personal growth on and off the field and the friendships I’ve made here are what I’ll hold onto the most.”