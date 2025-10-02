Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Friday, October 3

    SLIDESHOW: AXO Block Party

    Sam GassawayBy Featured No Comments1 Min Read
    Sorority members pose with the AXO sign during Baylor Alpha Chi Omega’s Block Party with Sigma Chi on Thursday night on Fountain Mall. Sam Gassaway | Photographer
    • The Sig Chi Band performs for the crowd during the Block Party. Sam Gassaway | Photographer

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.