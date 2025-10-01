Soccer coach ready to bring fresh perspective to Waco

By Aiden Richmond | Broadcast Reporter

For the second time in program history, Baylor soccer went undefeated through non-conference play. Part of that success can be attributed to a fresh perspective.

First-year Baylor assistant coach Fleur Benatar brings over 25 years of experience from college to the U.S. National Team.

“The drive for me is just the player development side,” Benatar said. “I enjoy the game. To me, it’s the greatest game — what I love is teaching the game to other people and then being competitive, so we share that competitive drive and that competitive piece, and we love the way soccer is played.”

Bentar and head coach Michelle Lenard have worked together in the past and share the same goal for the season.

“We’ve seen everything,” Lenard said. “I don’t think there’s anyone in the conference that has anything we haven’t seen; we feel completely ready to go compete for a championship in the Big 12.”

Benatar and Lenard’s friendship allows the two to be able to communicate the team’s next plan of action.

“One of the perks of coaching with someone you’ve known for a long time is you are constantly trying to get better at whatever it may be,” Benatar said. “It could be in a practice moment. It could be in the game, just talking about things I’ve seen, what she sees, what she sees right then and there.”

Coach Fleur and the Bears are back home at Betty Lou Mays Field to play Iowa State on Thursday and Colorado on Sunday.