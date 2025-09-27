Sports Take: Robertson shines against Cowboys in 45-27 win

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

Baylor created a new way to play football Saturday afternoon: focusing solely on offensive production.

While the Bears’ defense seemingly forgot to attend the first half of the game, their inability to stop an unimpressive Oklahoma State offense opened the door for redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson to lead the fight in the Bears’ 45-27 victory over the Cowboys.

Despite a bad showing in the pocket against Samford two weeks ago, when he posted 211 yards and two interceptions, Robertson added to his Heisman campaign Saturday. He finished the first half with 153 yards and three passing touchdowns, keeping the Bears in a comfortably close 28-20 lead at the break.

The defense began the day allowing 150 yards in the first quarter for the Cowboys’ offense, the most they totaled in a first quarter since the 2023 season.

The recent firing of Mike Gundy did not seem to deter Oklahoma State, as a barrage of trick plays led to the Bears’ defense giving up an unexpected 20 first-half points.

Baylor’s talented receiving core continued its offensive dominance in the second half, as senior Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice lassoed in a 73-yard touchdown pass in the first two minutes of the third quarter to put the green and gold up 35-20.

The defense seemed to have found new life in the second half, forcing three straight three-and-outs for the Cowboys. The defense quickly fell back into its first-half mistakes, allowing a 37-yard reception by freshman Rodney Fields Jr to set up an Oklahoma State touchdown, closing the gap to 35-27.

Head coach Dave Aranda’s defense continued to display the same issues it has faced all season. Failure to make form tackles on first contact and a lack of speed on the defensive line played in favor of the Cowboys Saturday afternoon, keeping them in the game.

Despite the Cowboys’ rallied efforts to win the week their head coach was fired, Robertson carried the load for the Bears.

A 393-yard, four-touchdown performance by the fan-favorite quarterback through the air propelled Baylor to its first conference win of the season.

While Aranda’s defense once again showed a lackluster performance, allowing 448 yards of total offense, the veteran presence in the pocket led to a resurgence of the offensive excellence Baylor fans have come to expect from offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Robertson, through the 45-27 victory, created a noticeable case for himself to make it to New York at the end of the season. The Lubbock native came into Saturday’s matchup leading the nation in total yards and touchdowns passing. He left Stillwater, Okla., having added average yards passing per game to his gauntlet of leaderboards.

The improvement to a 3-2 record for the Bears shines a light on a mediocre start to the season. Robertson’s standout performance should contrast with Aranda’s lackluster defense, coming with hope for a remarkable offensive season with the veteran quarterback at the helm.

Baylor’s next game will be against Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.