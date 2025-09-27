Pumpkins, petting zoos, memories await at Robinson Family Farm

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

The Robinson Family Farm is perhaps best known for the autumn activities it hosts, and this year is no exception. The farm south of Waco has a pumpkin patch, a plethora of food and even helicopter rides. The farm’s fall festival started today and will run until Oct. 26.

With spooky season quickly approaching, families like the Pfeiffers who want to get ahead on their pumpkin carving chose the farm for a Saturday activity.

“This is the first fall that the kiddos are old enough to help carve them, so I’m super excited,” Diana Pfeiffer said. “We went here, and then we’re going to go home and watch ‘Spookly the Square Pumpkin,’ so yeah, it’ll definitely be a memory for them.”

Chicago sophomore Bella Rodriguez said she chose the spot to get out of the so-called Baylor Bubble, and explore the towns that surround Waco.

“It’s kind of hard to remember sometimes that there are other towns where we can go to do things,” Rodriguez said. “This was really fun though. I would definitely come back when it cools down a little.”

Although it’s still in the high 80s outside, San Diego sophomore Addie Rollins said she was determined to make it feel like fall.

“I feel like we don’t really get a true fall in Texas, but it’s okay,” Rollins said. “Things like this still get me in the spirit, and it’s really cute.”

The farm also has a petting zoo with animals like goats, pigs, a pony and ducks. Attendees can purchase feed for five dollars, and get up close with the farm animals, which was Temple resident Abby Hollingsworth’s favorite part.

“I literally love animals, and I didn’t even know they had this here,” Hollingsworth said. “I’ve lived in Temple all my life but this is my first time at the festival. I would’ve gone long before if I knew they had baby pigs.”

Along with feeding animals, the festival had several food trucks to feed the attendees. From apple cider donuts to ribbon fries, attendee Tucker Carver said the food “represented fall.”

“I’ve always loved apple cider donuts, ever since I was a kid,” Carver said. “My grandma used to take me to something similar to this, so tasting these donuts always just brings back that memory to me.”

Tickets for the Robinson Family Farm’s fall festival are available here. The farm is located at 2651 Bob White Road in Temple.