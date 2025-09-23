Eco-chic and everlasting: Alumni leather jacket brand takes off

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Justin Fernandez and Isabella Tole, both Baylor alumni from Helotes, have been building their own fashion brand from the ground up — a leather-based brand called “Cavalier.”

Just months after graduating, Fernandez, the CEO of the brand, is preparing the second product launch for Cavalier, inspired by vintage aesthetics and travel wear.

What started as a desire to enhance travel wear evolved into a vision to create a timeless, sustainable closet staple. The brand began as a small merchandise line of hats and crewnecks, but has since evolved into a rebrand centered on customizable leather jackets — timeless travel pieces Fernandez hopes customers will wear for decades.

“The blueprint behind why I even made the business was my inspiration of traveling,” Fernandez said. “I was also really inspired by ’80s and ’90s fashion. That’s where the original idea came from and how now we’re moving into leather jackets.”

Cavalier’s first leather jacket line is expected to debut this fall. The jackets are made of 100% natural fibers and will have a price point between $200 and $300, Fernandez said.

For Fernandez, the spark for Cavalier came from personal experience. A leather jacket passed down from his father first showed him the lasting value of the material, and a trip to Italy later revealed how rare it was to find high-quality, stylish jackets.

“I was in Italy that following winter, and I searched everywhere for a leather jacket [and] could not find one,” he said. “I went to all the leather markets, and I was like, surely, I’ll be able to find one that’s perfect. And I realized like there’s not a brand that really focuses on leather jackets.”

The name itself reflects the bold but elegant image Fernandez envisions for Cavalier’s customers, he said.

“Way back when, a cavalier was known as a knight with armor,” Fernandez said. “Today, you think of an elegant, sophisticated dog. It really describes what I view in our customer — they’re bold, but they’re also elegant.”

Running the logistical side is 22-year-old Isabella Tole. A fellow Baylor graduate, Tole serves as the brand’s head of strategy and Fernandez’s business partner. A Burlingame, Calif., native now living in London, Tole said her role focuses on ensuring Cavalier grows with intention, setting a new standard in the oversaturated fashion market.

“My role is mainly about growing the business strategically, so basically providing structure, making thought-out decisions and ensuring our moves align with the long-term brand and our target market,” Tole said. “Cavalier is new and currently one slice of my life — but a typical week consists of a team call, lots of creative conversation and a calendar with deadlines that I’m working toward.”

Like Fernandez, Tole said she sees sustainability as central to Cavalier’s identity.

“Some factors I’ve been thinking about recently are financial sustainability and where the market is moving in terms of consumer interests to guide my decision-making,” she said. “In a competitive market such as fashion, when seeking new opportunities for growth, I remind myself to be open-minded to iteration and change.”

Tole noted that Cavalier is still in the early stages of growth but is positioned for long-term impact.

“We are still new and learning as we go,” she said. “But right now, we make sure to deliver short-term results while benchmarking those initiatives to the long-term brand we’ve outlined to ensure alignment.”

Looking ahead, both Tole and Fernandez said they’re excited about the rebrand and newly-found focus on a sustainable business, making long-lasting, timeless pieces.

“I can’t wait for everyone to get to share this experience and have a leather jacket and get to curate it with patches filled from places that they love,” Fernandez said.