Baylor QB Robertson signs with Nike

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has signed an endorsement deal with Nike, the company confirmed to The Baylor Lariat Friday.

Robertson has earned some Heisman buzz early in his redshirt senior season. Through three games, he leads the Big 12 with 1,070 passing yards and has thrown 10 touchdowns to two interceptions. On3 estimates that Robertson has a $1.7 million NIL valuation.

“This partnership reflects Nike’s continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation through partnerships, innovation and storytelling that move the world forward through the power of sport,” the company said in a statement Friday.

The move makes Robertson one of three collegiate quarterbacks Nike has signed this month, alongside LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s Drew Allar. All three are widely considered among the top flight of college football quarterbacks.

All three quarterbacks were given two catchphrases in their respective announcement posts. Robertson, who goes by the nickname “SawDog,” was assigned “Born to Hunt” and — though he grew up in Lubbock — “Brazos Bred.”

The latter title is similar to the phrases given to Nussmeier (“Born in the Bayou”) and Allar (“The Pride of Pennsylvania”).

Nussmeier outdueled Robertson in the 2024 Texas Bowl, passing for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 44-31 victory. Robertson threw for 445 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort.

The Bears (2-1) will continue their season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Arizona State (2-1) at McLane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox.