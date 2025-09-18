By Rory Dulock | Copy Editor

Yes, I’m a Dallas Cowboys fan — what about it? Yeah, yeah, I’m one of those “annoying” Cowboys fans who think this is our year, every year, only to be disappointed when they lose in the first round of the playoffs.

While people outside of the fanbase see us as poor, unfortunate souls grasping onto false hope, they overlook the characteristics that make a Cowboys fan — and believe it or not, there are many appealing characteristics and qualities about us.

For one, we’re an extremely loyal fanbase, and there is a strong sense of community that most teams would love to have. According to Statista, the average attendance of Dallas Cowboys home games was 93,465 from 2008 to 2024. Whereas the franchise value sits at roughly $13 billion and the revenue $1.2 billion, which is the highest in the NFL.

This is proven by another set of data reported by WFAA two seasons ago, which also showed Cowboys fans spend the most on merchandise (roughly averaging $279) and food and drink at a game (roughly averaging $147). The data shows that Cowboys fans don’t just go to watch a game; they are willing to spend extra money on concessions and souvenirs in support of their team.

While looking at each statistic individually may not seem impressive, when combined, these statistics show a conclusive result: Cowboys fans are the best.

Why is this data conclusive regarding Cowboys fans being the best? These were the metrics used to determine the result: total number of fans, attendance, attendance per fan, merchandise purchased and merchandise purchased per fan. While the metrics used can vary slightly per study, a study done by Samford University back in 2022 used these five metrics to determine which fanbase was “the best” in the NFL. Naturally, it concluded that the Dallas Cowboys fanbase was, finding that it had at least over 10 million fans per season and accounted for about 9% of all NFL fans in the U.S. Considering there are 32 teams in the NFL, 9% is a brag-worthy number.

But it’s not just about the statistics. It’s about the community. As a young woman who enjoys football, having a conversation with an older man whom I randomly come across in the grocery store to talk about our favorite team — the Cowboys — is a conversation and occurrence that seldom happens involving anything else, and I love being able to connect with someone through this team. While rooting for any sports team can bring a fanbase together, it’s just different for us Cowboys fans. We’re all united under America’s Team — a literal nickname that highlights a fan base spread across every state.

Despite the controversy of his general managing skills, you have to give Jerry Jones some credit where it’s due: the marketing for the Cowboys has ensured that the franchise will never stay out of the public eye, nor will it ever be a forgettable team in the NFL (cough, cough, Arizona Cardinals).

Whether ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith likes it or not, Cowboys fans will always be around, and probably more annoying than ever after his comments on a talk show during last year’s season: “[Cowboys] fans are truly the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history.”

More disgusting than Eagles fans? Really? There are far worse behaviors from fanbases than us saying, “This is our year.”

The Dallas Cowboys also have some of the most iconic history in the NFL. From acquiring five Super Bowl wins in franchise history and having the era in the ’90s with Cowboy icons Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, our elite levels of fandom can be traced back for decades. However, in recent years our team’s lack of success has certainly tested us, with not appearing in a conference championship game since 1996, yet we have continued to represent in the most participation, enthusiasm and engagement metrics for fanbases in the NFL.

Yes, this is something that we get shamed for a lot: “Y’all haven’t made a Super Bowl since the ’90s.” We are well aware of that, thank you. Nobody ever brings up how the Miami Dolphins haven’t appeared in a conference championship game since 1993. Because we are set at a higher standard than other teams in the NFL. Everyone always gets excited when they beat the Cowboys. Heck, we’re “rivals” with what feels like half the league. But nobody makes a big deal if someone beats the New York Jets.

We have a successful legacy that has made us the team to beat; therefore, it has become expected of us to continue to be the same elite ’90s team for the next 30 years. That’s just not possible. No NFL team can have a streak that long. While it can be frustrating right now as a Cowboys fan, I’d rather root for a team with a legacy and high standards than a team where no one expects anything from it.

Also worth mentioning are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who have their own fanbase and are considered a world-renowned cheer squad. They even have their own documentary series on Netflix, “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” that follows the journey and day-in-the-life of the women who are also famously tied to the franchise. No other cheerleading squad in the NFL has its own documentary specifically tied to them, nor do they receive the same recognition as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders do. They are just as much cultural and historical icons as the Dallas Cowboys.

Don’t get me wrong, the team definitely has its flaws (as do the fans), but cut us some slack next time before making fun of us Cowboys fans — we are, after all, a resilient and loyal group holding onto a proud legacy.

To my beloved Cowboys nation: our year is soon to come.