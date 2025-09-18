Baylor football to open Big 12 play against reigning champion Arizona State

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor will host Arizona State Saturday in a highly anticipated Big 12 opener, offering both teams an early opportunity to make a Big 12 championship push.

The Bears (2-1) split nonconference games against Auburn and No. 17 SMU, while the Sun Devils (2-1) lost to their lone Power-conference foe, Mississippi State, as a late comeback effort fell short in Starkville.

“This is a big rebound week for us,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “Saturday night will be exciting.”

The Bears’ offense has looked unstoppable at times, including late in a 48-45 double-overtime win over SMU, but only managed seven points in the second half against FCS foe Samford. The Bears will look to shake off the mental “fog” as Big 12 play looms.

With major swings in opponent quality, keeping energy consistent in practice can be difficult. Aranda compared the challenge to the 1993 horror flick Body Snatchers, in which aliens take over and replicate human bodies.

“It’s almost like a Body Snatcher thing, where it’s the same dude, but he’s not there, and you got to shake them,” Aranda said. “You got to do all these things to kind of wake them up.”

Arizona State is on the tail end of a cathartic 34-15 win over Texas State, a team that nearly knocked off the Sun Devils last year. Head coach Kenny Dillingham’s squad struggled to a 38-19 win over in-state FCS foe Northern Arizona in Week 1 and dropped a 24-20 upset loss at Mississippi State a week later.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw the game-sealing interception on a pass that appeared to be tipped at the line of scrimmage. Leavitt and top receiver Jordyn Tyson, whose 314 yards receiving and four touchdowns lead the Big 12, form one of the league’s most dynamic offensive duos.

Aranda said the Bears’ defense would likely have to double-team Tyson, potentially leaving them vulnerable elsewhere.

“I think we’re going to be way tested Saturday with a really physical run offense and big play offense,” Aranda said. “[He’s] a guy that we’ve got to locate and try to get more than one dude on. That causes a lot of issues. For us to play really sound, physical defense in that type of landscape is something we just really haven’t been a part of yet.”

Leavitt boasts many of the same dual-threat traits that Auburn’s Jackson Arnold and SMU’s Kevin Jennings used to gash Baylor in nonconference play. The Bears’ run defense ranks No. 115 nationally at 188.3 yards allowed per game, the sixth-worst mark among Power Four teams.

Defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said the Bears can slow down Leavitt, who averages 52.3 yards rushing per game, if they execute at a “high level.”

“We can get the job done,” the redshirt senior said.

The Bears will kick off their conference opener at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox.