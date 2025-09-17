Soccer star Isgrig carries fire, ‘aura’ into senior season

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

If you’ve watched Baylor soccer, listened to a broadcast, glanced at a stat sheet or even just followed the program in passing the past two years, chances are you’ve heard the name Tyler Isgrig.

Isgrig, a senior Arlington native and former TCU Horned Frog, enters her final year at Baylor, nearing a four-season journey through the Big 12. While Isgrig sought to make her mark on the program, she realized it had done the same to her.

“I came here to rebuild a program, and it rebuilt me,” Isgrig said.

Isgrig has piled up honors over her four seasons, recently earning her second consecutive Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award after netting two goals in her fourth career “brace” against Texas State.

The 2024 season was a showcase of flair and finishing, as Isgrig led the Bears with seven goals, set up eight more, delivered three game-winning strikes and secured All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

With four goals in nonconference play and the Bears ranked No. 14 in the RPI, Isgrig is hungry to finish her career by chasing down what’s eluded her in green and gold: a Big 12 championship.

“NCAA tournaments are a given — we have to be there, we must,” Isgrig said. “But I also believe we’re more than capable.”

That drive runs even deeper, knowing the Big 12 title will be decided on Baylor’s home pitch at Betty Lou Mays Field.

For the Bears, this season has brought a level of experience and leadership unlike any before. Isgrig has emerged at the front of a veteran-heavy roster, molded into the heartbeat of the team by the support of her coaches and teammates.

“Ever since I came to Baylor, I’d definitely say I’ve evolved a lot, especially in my third year as a captain,” Isgrig said. “Seeing how I’ve grown as a leader has been really cool, and that growth has come from the constant support I’ve had on and off the field. I’ve always felt freedom, comfort and confidence from my coaches and teammates, and I think that has definitely translated to the field.”

Isgrig has led the Bears through a year of growth and new strength. After spending most of her college career at the top of the attack, she has shifted into a new role in the midfield, starting alongside freshman Olivia Hess.

“I moved to the midfield because our forwards have a lot of talent,” Isgrig said. “The five of them are really good players and have allowed me to take on a role where I can be more of a playmaker and create more opportunities off set pieces.”

Since transferring from TCU following her sophomore season, Isgrig hasn’t missed a start, logging more goals, points and minutes than anyone on the roster. She calls this one of the best Baylor teams she’s been part of, and said there’s enough talent to make deep runs in both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

“This is the most athletic and deepest team I’ve been a part of at Baylor,” Isgrig said. “What makes it special is that everyone is bought in, on the same page and hungry to get better and compete every day in practice.”

“I love playing with Liv in the midfield — we have great chemistry and play the same style,” Isgrig said. “Kai [Hayes] is a true six who isn’t afraid to lay in a tackle, and our back line is incredible and experienced, especially with a generational talent in goal: the best goalkeeper in the conference in Azul [Alvarez].”

Beyond their depth and athleticism, Isgrig said it’s the culture that sets this Baylor team apart.

“A lot of programs don’t realize the importance of a healthy team culture,” Isgrig said. “Our relationships with one another are really good, but it’s also the way we can hold each other accountable without taking it personally. I’d say our culture on the field is what differentiates this team, and part of that is because everyone has that edge.”

When Isgrig transferred to Baylor, the Bears were 4-11-2. It was a move she hadn’t expected but never regretted. She made her mark from the moment her cleats hit the pitch.

“You don’t ever intend to transfer when you start your college career,” Isgrig said. “I definitely didn’t expect to be at Baylor in the beginning, but the way my transfer process went, it somehow landed me here — and it was kind of crazy.”

As her final Big 12 season gets underway, Isgrig said her first goal is to fulfill the vision she had when she arrived at Baylor — and to leave a lasting impact on both the program and the community.

“When it’s all said and done, I hope my staff and teammates remember me as someone who was intentional, a great leader who would push you but also be goofy,” Isgrig said. “And for the fans and the program, I want to be remembered for the passion and fire I brought every time I played, not only for my technical ability but for my aura.”

Isgrig and the Bears will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday, when they’ll open Big 12 play against Texas Tech at Betty Lou Mays Field.