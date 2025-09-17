Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo prepares to ride into Waco Oct. 2-12

By Hannah Webb | Focus Editor & Copy Editor

By mid-October, there will no longer be “nothing to do in Waco.” The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is rolling into town Oct. 2-12, and the preview this week made one thing clear: this isn’t just for families and ranch hands. The Extraco Events Center is about to be transformed into a ten-day-long playground of concerts, carnival rides, food and energy.

The fair has long been a staple in Central Texas, drawing more than 200,000 attendees each year. In 2024, attendance topped 207,000, and organizers are expecting another strong turnout this fall. Erin James, managing director of marketing for the fair, said the event offers something for everyone — especially students looking for a break from campus life.

“A lot of fair attendees obviously attend Baylor,” James said. “We also have some groups that actually come out here. Baylor Women in Business comes and does a whole ticket buy, and we give them discounted tickets to do so.”

James encouraged any groups who are also interested in this to reach out.

“We’re happy to help out any way we can,” James said. “Students can come enjoy the fair and also have a time to get over school work and that kind of stuff.”

For Baylor students like Grand Junction, Colo., sophomore Hailey Himes, the fair is a chance to soak in both entertainment and tradition.

“I personally love going to rodeos, I’ve been to quite a few and went last year as well,” Himes said. “I enjoy the live music at ours, and watching bronc riding and barrel racing.”

Himes is planning to attend again this year, not just as a fan but as one of the more than 600 volunteers.

“I am on the lineup to volunteer,” Himes said. “There’s a lot of opportunities to work with kids during their experience as they show goats and animals, and I’m hoping to get to do that.”

The fair depends on these volunteers each year to keep things running, from livestock shows to ticketing. The livestock side of the fair is especially large, James said, with over 6,000 entries across categories like goat showing, speaking contests and other youth competitions.

Fort Worth freshman Emma Mae Pharis said she looks forward to the rodeo events in particular.

“I am a western rider, so I’ve chased cows and been to more rodeos than I can count,” Pharis said. “I’m a rodeo girl through and through. I will definitely go in October — it’s nice to see the country culture represented and that we’re keeping West alive.”

The rodeo, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, is the largest event within the fair. The Heart of Texas American Rodeo will feature eight nights of competitions, including crowd favorites like barrel racing and bull riding.

Beyond the arena, the music lineup is built to keep the energy going. Country favorites Midland kick things off Oct. 3, followed by Randy Houser with Neil McCoy on Oct. 4. and Keith Nieto on Oct. 5. “Southern Soul Night” on Oct. 8 will be headlined by Cupid — the voice behind the viral “Cupid Shuffle.” The Huser Brothers, Sawyer Brown, Justin Moore and La Fiera De Ojinaga will round out the last four shows.

Leander junior Nathan Weis said he is eager to experience the concerts.

“The lineup is filled with good artists,” Weis said. “Midland is a great Texas country band, and I love a good handful of their songs.”

Himes said she is looking forward to the Oct. 9 concert with the Huser Brothers.

“One of my favorite songs right now is actually by the Huser Brothers,” Himes said. “It’s called ‘Left You Lonely,’ so I’m probably going to go see them.”

For students, the fair offers both nostalgia and novelty: a chance to connect with cowboy culture, indulge in fried food or scream on carnival rides — all without leaving Waco.

For Weis, the rodeo is a great experience to observe.

“Honestly, the best part of the rodeo is that it is a show and a sport all at once,” Weis said.

With tradition, community and spectacle woven together, the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo remains one of Waco’s biggest fall attractions. Whether it’s the thrill of bull riding, the rhythm of live music or the comfort of fair food, the event continues to draw crowds — and students — year after year.

Tickets for the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo can be purchased on their website.