Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Saturday, September 13

    SLIDESHOW: Lauren Diagle Concert

    Brady HarrisBy Featured No Comments1 Min Read
    Lauren Diagle singing her song "These Are The Days" with her brass trio complementing her in the background Friday night at Baylor's Foster Pavilion. Brady Harris | Photographer
    • Foster Pavilion opened its doors to music fans from across Texas to see Lauren Diagle perform Friday Night at Foster Pavilion. Brady Harris | Photographer

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.