Lauren Daigle to perform at Foster Pavilion Friday

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Baylor announced in April that one of the biggest names in Christian contemporary music, Lauren Daigle, will be coming to Baylor to perform at Foster Pavilion. Now, with only a day to go before the show, Daigle will soon become the second performer in a ten-show series that will take place at Foster Pavilion over the next two years.

The two-time Grammy winner and singer of “America the Beautiful” at the 2025 Super Bowl will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Her sold-out show will kick off Family Weekend at Baylor and a home football game vs. Samford, according to Steve Richo, one of the founders of Noise New Media. The Nashville marketing agency has been working with both Baylor and Daigle’s team to bring the show to life.

“The evening before a home game at McLane Stadium — what better time to have an A-list artist come to campus?” Richo said. “This really fits the venue size that she is focusing on this year and bringing that message to those types of arenas, large and small. Every seat in Foster Pavilion is a premium product. We got just under 5,900 seats in there in a concert configuration, so it’s going to be a big show.”

Jason Cook, vice president of marketing and communications at Baylor, said the show is bound to appease family attendees and students alike. In terms of the set, he described the event as a “full production.”

“That’s four backup singers, a three-member horn section, a percussion pit, in addition to normal musicians,” Cook said. “So it’s going to be a pretty big spectacle that we’re going to have here.”

For event parking, spaces can be reserved both at the Hurd Welcome Center and in the Pavilion Garage adjacent to the arena through the Foster Pavilion ticket website. These limited spots are priced from $25 to $35 and sell quickly.

As of now, it is unknown if there will be any openers for the show. Cook said artist merchandise will be sold inside the arena. There may also be some pre-show activities on the Turner Plaza outside the Pavilion, he said.

Even those who aren’t familiar with Daigle’s music will likely enjoy the show, according to Jason Kane, the entertainment booking arm of Noise New Media, who has worked with Daigle’s team.

“I think the combination of Lauren Daigle at Baylor is a tremendous mix,” Kane said. “It just seems like a hand-in-glove kind of fit. Her appeal is beyond just the Christian message — it’s great music and a great entertainment experience that uplifts the message.”

Cook spoke to Daigle’s power in the Christian music genre, as well as the many other genres she has branched out into.

“She is extremely creative, not only by what she wears as part of her concert wardrobe, but in terms of her musical style and ability,” Cook said. “She just has an incredible stage presence, and it will be a time of celebration, it will be a time of reflection and a time of worship all put into one concert package.”