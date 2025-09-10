Baylor football’s defense, run game to build on Robertson’s early success, key win over No. 17 SMU

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Despite a high-flying passing offense, the Bears’ run game and defense have lagged. After Baylor (1-1) secured its first ranked win in three seasons with a 48-45 victory over No. 17 SMU, those groups will look to build on the momentum shift.

Redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson has lit up defenses, passing for 859 yards and seven touchdowns. Redshirt senior receiver Josh Cameron and sixth-year Ashtyn Hawkins have been major benefactors, each recording over 200 yards receiving, while seniors Kole Wilson and Kobe Prentice have eclipsed 100.

“Watching those guys be athletes out there, make plays, watching Ashton jump like 50 inches, it’s pretty sweet to watch,” redshirt junior right tackle Kaden Sieracki said.

Behind the success in the air is offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who has been praised as one of the top offensive minds in college football.

“It’s really cool to see how explosive they are and just how well they work together,” redshirt junior safety Michael Allen said. “Seeing [Spavital] and Sawyer and the relationship they have and then all the receivers as well, it’s just been really cool to see them.”

The Bears’ running game, which averaged 178.8 yards per game last season, has not come out of the gates with the same firepower. Spavital’s offense got to see how a strengthened run game can take pressure off Robertson, who threw 50 passes against the Mustangs and 48 against the Tigers.

Through two games, Baylor’s rushing attack ranks 109th in the nation with 112.5 yards per game. Redshirt sophomore running back Bryson Washington has tallied 3.8 yards per carry, down from 5.9 per carry last year.

“In the O-line, we’ve been struggling in the run game,” Sieracki said. “This week is going to be a pretty good week to figure out those missing pieces and establish a strong run game.”

The offensive line has recognized the need for improvement in run blocking, making that an emphasis throughout the week’s practices.

“Right now, we’re really focusing on really good double teams and that’s been a big core emphasis by coach [Mason] Miller and coach [Craig] Watts,” Sieracki said. “That’s going to be pretty crucial for us to make an impact in the run game.”

The unit’s most difficult tests may be in the rearview mirror. While Auburn and SMU’s defensive fronts gave the Bears issues, the offensive line sees the stretch as an important learning opportunity.

“I don’t think we’re going to see anyone else like those Auburn guys, like Keldric [Faulk], he was a challenge,” Sieracki said. “That talent from SMU and Auburn, it’s going to make us a lot better throughout the Big 12.”

The Bears saw glimpses of success on the ground late in their win over SMU. With the game on the line in overtime, they went to Washington to put them over the edge.

Baylor ran the ball twice in their four plays in the first overtime, capping off the drive with a Washington touchdown to take the lead.

The Mustangs answered right away with a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kevin Jennings, then failed to score in the second overtime after a missed field goal from kicker Collin Rogers.

Baylor went back to the running game six times to set up redshirt freshman Connor Hawkins’ game-winning field goal in double overtime.

“I don’t think we threw it one time on that drive, but we were getting some good pushes,” Sieracki said. “It was kind of cool to really drive the ball down and get Connor in to score.”

Baylor’s defense has faced issues of its own. The unit has allowed 436.5 yards per game through two games, ranking No. 117 in the FBS. The defense ranked 87th last season when head coach Dave Aranda first took over defensive play-calling duties.

“We also understand that we did not play anywhere near our best,” Allen said. “You got to enjoy it and then you got to reset and say, ‘Alright, we’re back to work and we got a lot of things that we can improve on, and we need to put on a display this Saturday.’”

The defense hopes to ride the momentum after forcing several crucial stops late in Saturday’s win.

“It was really cool to see just the response to adversity,” Allen said. “That’s something that doesn’t just show up on a Saturday; that’s built all the way back in January with Coach Vic [Viloria] in the weight room.”

While they believe they can become a much-improved defense, improvement will require a shift in focus.

Aranda said after the Bears’ 38-24 loss to Auburn that they needed to focus on tackling. After allowing 45 points to SMU, the weight remains on cleaning up the fundamentals.

“A big emphasis with us was just the details,” Allen said. “For us, it’s going back to the basics, doing simple better, just being really dialed into everything that we do.”

The Bears will look to build on their ranked win when they take on Samford at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.