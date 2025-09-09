‘Phenomenal’ freshman Madison breaks out for No. 20 Baylor volleyball

Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Following the departure of All-Big 12 libero Lauren Briseño, who recorded over 1,200 career digs in Waco, Baylor volleyball was looking for someone to take the reins.

Enter true freshman Morgan Madison.

“Morgan did a phenomenal job — absolutely phenomenal,” McGyure said. “Normally, you’re worried about the freshmen and what [they’re] going to look like opening weekend and opening matches.”

Madison finished the Bears’ season-opening tournament in Baton Rouge, La., with 50 digs to three errors. She led Baylor in digs in all three games and was the match leader against No. 10 SMU and LSU.

Her performance won her Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors, drawing praise in her first action in the green and gold.

“It’s just kind of insane, because the Big 12 is such a good conference,” Madison said. “I know so many other freshmen in the conference that I’m also competing with, but it was amazing to see that.”

Madison’s competitiveness was a key factor in transitioning to high-major competition.

“She’s competitive … that’s why she did well,” McGuyre said. “Her desire to win supersedes anxiety, nervousness.”

That drive allowed her to stay focused on the game and to do her job, rather than getting distracted by the new environment.

“She’s really focused,” McGuyre said. “She’s more upset if she can’t get the ball or something there, and I think it drowns everything else out.”

McGuyre expected some growing pains in the first weekend, as freshmen tend to make some mistakes as they learn what it’s like to play college volleyball. Madison exceeded expectations.

“We’ve had great liberos come through Baylor — Shanel [Bramschreiber], Big 12 Libero of the Year, Briseño, All–Conference,” McGuyre said. “Even for them, freshman year, it took a little bit of time to get going in.”

The same is true for every position. Former Baylor middle blocker Shelly Fanning had a difficult start to her college career. She went on to be All-Big 12 four times and a 2019 All-American.

In Madison’s case, she found her rhythm right away.

“I think of Shelly Fanning … she hit negative at Colorado State opening weekend,” McGuyre said. “I was prepared for the right conversations that maybe we needed, and Morgan specifically didn’t need to have that.”

Madison credits junior libero Tehani Ulufatu as a part of her early success. Madison said their connection has made the game feel simpler.

“When we were together, it just felt clear, a good duo back there,” Madison said.

Ulufatu has played clean volleyball, recording 45 digs to one reception error. Her veteran presence and play have complemented the Bears well.

Madison plays off of her teammates and the connection she has with them, but says she tries to give back to the team through her energy and performance.

“My calm comes through energy, so when I’m really high, that’s when I’m playing my best,” Madison said. “Staying calm is like cheering everyone else on.”

The Bears will hit the road to play No. 11 Florida at noon Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.