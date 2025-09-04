Baylor soccer looks to remain undefeated against Texas

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer returns to action Thursday against cross-state rival Texas on the heels of a statement win over No. 17 Mississippi State, 2-0.

The Bears (2-0-2) looked unstoppable against the Bulldogs and now aim to stay unbeaten before traveling to San Marcos Sunday for their final nonconference test against Texas State.

“This [win] is what we want to build off of,” head coach Michelle Lenard said. “We need to put together multiple games like this, and we’ll have another opportunity against Texas.”

The Longhorns arrive in Waco for the first time as members of the SEC, but the matchup is nothing new. The game will mark the 33rd matchup between Baylor and Texas all-time, and 13th at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears are 0-6-1 against the Longhorns since a 2-1 overtime win in 2017, but may be finding the longtime foes at an opportune time.

Texas has opened the season 2-3-1, picking up wins over Long Beach State and College of Charleston but struggling against Big 12 opponents, going 0-1-2 with losses to Houston and TCU wrapped around a 1-1 draw with Arizona State.

History tilts toward Texas in the head-to-head series, with the Longhorns taking six of the last seven meetings. The Bears’ last victory came in dramatic fashion at the 2017 Big 12 Championship, when Julie James scored a golden goal to send them to the semifinals.

“We have a big opponent next week, so I think just staying humble is important,” freshman midfielder Olivia Hess said after Bears’ win over Mississippi State. “Obviously, this was a great win for us, and we’re going to celebrate, but we have to stay true to ourselves and who we are. We can’t get too high because we know each game is different, and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Texas held its ground against No. 4 TCU until the 85th minute, when a late goal sealed a 3-2 defeat in Austin Thursday night.

Returning only seven active players from 2024, UT finds itself in stark contrast to Baylor — a team anchored by a veteran core of upperclassmen.

“We have a lot of players now who’ve been with us for three, going on four years,” Lenard said. “That brings a high level of confidence and composure. They understand the game model, they’re comfortable on the ball and they know they can handle a lot of pressure.”

For Baylor, the season has started bright as the Bears remain unbeaten at 2-0-2. Early results include a shutout win, two draws and steady all-around play that has helped build confidence early in the season.

The defense has been the team’s anchor, turning back pressure and setting the tone with experience and poise.

“Azul [Alvarez] back there is a brick wall,” graduate midfielder Kai Hayes said of the team’s goalkeeper. “We have so much confidence in her, and the back line is made up of all returners and seniors. There’s a lot of maturity and experience, and they stay poised under pressure. We’re really confident in them.”

That depth could be tested soon. Senior defender Hannah Augustyn sustained a concussion late in the second half against Mississippi State, and her availability moving forward remains uncertain.

“We’re really focused on the day-to-day process,” Lenard said. “It’s about the next game and executing our plan at a high level. If we do that, we believe we’ll have a good chance to win.”

Baylor will host Texas for its second home game and second SEC matchup of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.