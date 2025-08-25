Catching up: Key transfers to add depth behind proven Baylor WR corps

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

“Free 6” rang out across social media.

In the wake of extended NCAA eligibility rulings across the nation, Baylor fans pleaded for their star wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (wearing No. 6) to be granted a sixth year of eligibility in 2025.

In July, his request was granted. But while eyes have been on Hawkins and redshirt senior wide receiver Josh Cameron (754 yards, 10 touchdowns), head coach Dave Aranda and wide receivers coach Dallas Baker have formed a formidable, transfer-heavy receiving core.

Baylor landed five transfer wide receivers to strengthen a top-20 scoring offense. The group is highlighted by Kole Wilson — a Texas State transfer named a starter Monday — along with Alabama’s Kobe Prentice and San Diego State’s Louis Brown IV.

“The standard is still the standard here at Baylor,” Prentice said of his experience in Alabama and Waco. “We’re really just focused on us. … We’ve got a lot of talent, so as long as we do our job and worry about what we got to do, the sky’s the limit for us.”

Rather than focusing their recruiting strategy on talent alone, offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and other coaches worked to ensure a clean scheme fit and transition.

“I did extensive research on whatever school I wanted to go to,” Wilson said. “Watching the games … I already knew what kind of offense that [Spavital] ran and that it was similar to where I came from.”

Several receivers credited Baker’s personal investment, both on and off the field, as a major part of their decisions to choose Baylor.

“[Baker] is a great coach but an even better guy off the field,” Prentice said. “He’s always motivating us and telling us about God and increasing our faith.”

The transfers were thrown right into camp after arriving in Waco. Starting in the spring, they’ve had time to get accustomed to Spavital’s offense and gear up for their first season as Bears.

“I feel like I fit in perfectly,” Wilson said. “Once you get so many reps, it becomes second nature.”

Competition is how the receivers have been finding their way in the program throughout the offseason. Wilson and Prentice battled it out with Brown, who tallied 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons between Colorado State and San Diego State, and sophomore Jadon Porter, who has been praised as a “mature” and “smooth” receiver.

“I’ve always been a person who thrives under pressure,” Wilson said. “All the competition in the room, it only makes us better because if you fold, then you won’t make it too far.”

The competition is meant to breed excellence. For Prentice, who transferred from national powerhouse Alabama, the experience has echoed past battles for playing time.

“I came from Alabama, and coming from where I came from, I’ve always had a deep receiver room,” Prentice said. “I know that in the end, it’s going to bring the best out of me.”

While competition can develop different aspects of the players and their performance, for Wilson, the job is simple.

“To separate myself, I would say it’s just being the same guy every day, whether that’s my character or even my work ethic,” Wilson said. “Ultimately, playing receiver is catching the ball, so it doesn’t matter how you do it, just make sure to catch the ball.”

As the transfer wide receivers solidify their place in the offense, they still look to the Bears’ veteran receivers as leaders. Hawkins is among those who have embraced the role.

Hawkins has worked his way up throughout college football, going from Cisco College to Texas State and finishing his college career at Baylor. After being granted his final year of eligibility, reversing the NCAA’s original decision, he’s giving all he has left to this year’s team.

“Ashtyn Hawkins — he’s a real leader, vocally and leading by example,” Wilson said. “He’s a real chill guy, but when it’s time to get to business, it’s time to get to business.”

Wilson was teammates with Hawkins in 2023 at Texas State. Hawkins’ 874 yards ranked second on the team, while Wilson’s 747 ranked third. The duo accounted for nearly half of the Bobcats’ 3,522 total receiving yards, including 123 yards on 10 catches in a 42-31 win over Baylor.

“As somebody [Hawkins] that I trust, that I’ve played with before, and we have similar skill sets, and I saw how [Baylor] used him,” Wilson said. “I can talk to him, and he can tell me the ins and outs about the program.”

The receiving room’s new depth will be on display at 7 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium, as Baylor hosts Auburn to open the season.