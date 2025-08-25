Baylor football releases 2025 depth chart, changes defensive terminology ahead of season opener against Auburn

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

Baylor released its first 2025 depth chart Monday, clarifying several position battles and changing key defensive terminology.

The only notable offensive position battle, for the third starting wide receiver spot, went to Texas State transfer Kole Wilson. The senior wideout caught 109 passes for 1,377 yards and 12 touchdowns across the past two seasons for the Bobcats. He beat out a large group of contenders — including Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice, San Diego State transfer Louis Brown IV and sophomore Jadon Porter — for the gig.

Defensively, the team changed some positional terminology in head coach Dave Aranda’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme. The linebacking unit has switched from JACK (a hybrid pass-rushing role), WLB (weakside linebacker) and MLB (middle linebacker) to W, MAC and ROVER. All three positions list co-starters.

The W position lists a trio of co-starter linebackers: junior transfers Matthew Fobbs-White and Emar’rion Winston and redshirt junior Kyler Jordan. Preseason All-Big 12 linebacker Keaton Thomas and FIU transfer Travion Barnes are listed as co-starters at MAC. Sophomore Kyland Reed and Fresno State transfer Phoenix Jackson are both listed at ROVER.

All seven linebackers will likely see playing time at some point this season.

The STAR, the linebacker-safety utility role once manned by Jalen Pitre, is no more. Instead, the depth chart lists a nickel position, which traditionally refers to a third (slot) cornerback. The Bears list DJ Coleman and former STARs Kendrick Simpkins and Carl Williams IV as co-starters at nickel.

Aranda said Monday that “it doesn’t look like [Williams] is going to make it” for the Auburn game as he recovers from an injury. Both Williams and Northwestern transfer safety Devin Turner — another presumed starter who suffered a season-ending ACL injury at the close of spring camp — will be unavailable for Week 1.

Caden Jenkins, a junior cornerback who turned heads with three interceptions as a freshman, is out of the starting lineup. Redshirt senior Tevin Williams and redshirt sophomore Levar Thornton Jr are listed as the top two boundary cornerbacks, followed by Jenkins and Ohio State transfer Calvin Simpson-Hunt, respectively.

Senior Devyn Bobby, back for a fourth season in Waco, sits alone atop the strong safety depth chart. The free safety spot is a jumble, though: redshirt sophomore Jacob Redding, Oregon transfer Tyler Turner and redshirt freshman Kris Wokomah are listed as co-starters.

Special teams battles rage on at kicker, kickoff specialist, long snapper, holder, kick returner and punt returner. Only record-setting punter Palmer Williams stands unchallenged atop the depth chart.

Baylor has listed several co-starters on the depth chart before, often with an element of subterfuge. In 2024, the team’s opening-week depth chart listed five co-starters at both kick returner and punt returner, and four at running back. (Later that season, Aranda would call 1,000-yard running back Bryson Washington “the starter going into the season.”)

The Bears will continue to update the depth chart weekly.