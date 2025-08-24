‘The Union’: How Baylor’s offensive line plans to conquer the trenches

Dylan Fink | Sports Intern

Meet “The Union.”

“Last year, the pieces didn’t fit communication-wise,” redshirt junior center Coleton Price said. “You need that as a union.”

Heading into the 2024 season, Baylor’s offensive line was regarded by many as one of the worst in the Big 12. With four new starters, the necessary chemistry was lacking. A year later, it has become a force to be reckoned with in the conference.

Price repeatedly noted how the offensive line prioritized spending time together as a position group outside of football, hanging out at offensive line coach Mason Miller’s house throughout the summer.

“The chemistry keeps building every day,” redshirt senior offensive tackle Sidney Fugar said. “It’s a good step — adding to The Union.”

Baylor’s offensive line had a roller-coaster of a season in 2024. From early poor performances to a dramatic turnaround after the bye week, the position group went through ups and downs.

Coming into this season, the unit seems intent on creating consistency as a community. Price and Fugar repeatedly echoed how important unity has been to the development of “The Union.”

“Last year is last year,” Price said.

With the fresh start of the new season, the position group plans to seek dominance by being and playing together.

“As an offensive line, we want to be the best offensive line we can be,” redshirt senior guard Ryan Lengyel said.

The group is now finding itself near the top of conference offensive line rankings. Baylor’s success this season will depend on the sense of togetherness that runs through the trenchmen.

The group has established its goal to bring home the Joe Moore Award — given to the best offensive line in the country. Embodying its vision of “The Union,” though, the unit would be equally satisfied contributing to team success.

“Any award for our QBs or running backs we see as an award for us at the offensive line,” Fugar said. “It gives us joy when our running backs can do cool things.”

That’s the mentality of The Union: not chasing personal glory, but rather bonding together as one group. Battling in the trenches, willing to make sacrifices as a band of brothers to will the larger success of the team.

Redshirt sophomore running back Bryson Washington was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist; redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson was named to multiple award watchlists as well. The offensive line views these preseason awards for their teammates as a credit to their hard work.

“I’m glad to have teammates to push me and put me in the right direction to succeed,” Fugar said.

The Union’s mantra encourages pushing the man next to you to be the best version of themselves, which is exactly what the line is doing for each other.

Fugar, Lengyel, Price and senior guard Omar Aigbedion were all preseason all-conference selections. Price made the Remington Award watchlist, given to the best center in college football, and Aigbedion was named to the Outland Trophy watchlist, awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman.

The turnaround success that Baylor’s offensive line has seen over the past months has accompanied the development of fellowship and chemistry among the group, becoming what it now calls “The Union.” Seeing itself as a force moving together as one to protect the team, dominate the trenches and wreak havoc throughout the Big 12.

“We know that we’re a very talented squad and we know what we have,” Fugar said. “We’re raising the standard up above and [are] going to keep fighting and being aggressive.”

Baylor Football’s season kicks off against Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium.