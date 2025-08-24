The grind starts early: Bears set for one of college football’s toughest runs

Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

A duo of power four opponents awaits Baylor, as Auburn visits McLane Stadium Friday and the Bears head north to play No.16 SMU on Sept. 6.

Both programs are built to challenge the team early. Auburn’s legacy and SMU’s recent rise create an opening stretch that ranks among the toughest starts in college football.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the team. Is Sawyer Robertson ready to be “the guy?” Can head coach Dave Aranda’s defense avoid being a liability? Can Bryson Washington carry a heavier load in the backfield?

The season will offer answers right away. The Bears open the season with a Friday night blackout against Auburn. Unlike recent seasons, which often opened with lighter non-conference matchups, Baylor will skip the usual tune-up and begin this fall with a notable challenge.

At Big 12 Media Days, Aranda said the Bears have embraced the challenge.

“I think the team knows there’s a chance to do some special things,” Aranda said.

Opening against an SEC opponent provides a spotlight rarely seen in Waco. Auburn, holding sixteen conference titles and claiming nine national championships, enters the matchup under head coach Hugh Freeze.

Freeze begins his third year at Auburn, looking to stabilize the program after a 5-7 finish in 2024. With a new quarterback and a roster reshaped through recruiting, the Tigers expect to improve while preparing for a Baylor team that closed last season with momentum. But previous superstar Jackson Arnold has yet to secure the starting position.

When asked if all three quarterbacks could play in Week 1 against Baylor, Freeze’s answer was simple: “Yes.”

“They have a lot returning and finished their season really strong,” Freeze said. “We’re not going to change much offensively from what we’ve done in the past, and I doubt Dave [Aranda] is going to change much of what has worked for him. You kind of plan for who you think they are schematically.”

With one of its toughest schedules in years, Baylor’s success in 2025 may hinge on depth and health.

After the opener, the Bears head up I-35 for a Week 2 matchup against SMU, extending a September stretch that will test their focus before conference play begins.

The Mustangs became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to reach a power-conference title game during their inaugural season in the ACC, going 8-0 in league play before falling to Clemson in the conference championship game. Their 11-3 season earned them a bid to the playoffs and a No. 16 spot in the preseason AP poll.

Like Baylor, SMU starts the 2025 season looking to build on last year’s breakthrough. Quarterback Kevin Jennings returns to lead an offense that features star wide receiver Jordan Hudson, giving the Mustangs proven playmakers in the passing game.

Head coach Rhett Lashlee also turned to the transfer portal to fill gaps left by departing starters, a move aimed at keeping SMU in the title picture for a second straight season.

After finishing 2024 strong, the question now is whether the late surge can translate into consistency in 2025. For Baylor, the leadership gives the program the experience to steady itself through a demanding schedule.

Robertson and Cameron return as key playmakers in the passing game, along with important offseason additions like Alabama transfer senior Kobe Prentice. With proven veterans and new playmakers, Baylor has the pieces — the challenge is turning that talent into results.

Big 12 play begins in Waco, where Baylor will host No. 12 Arizona State for the first time before heading north to face Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The tough schedule continues back in the Lone Star State, where the Bears match up against the hard-hitting Kansas State Wildcats, rival TCU Horned Frogs and more.

The regular season will wrap up in McLane Stadium against Houston, a finale that could carry major implications for the Big 12 title race.

The early nonconference slate against Auburn and SMU will likely set the tone for how Baylor’s season unfolds. Success in those games could boost the team heading into Big 12 play, while setbacks could leave little room to recover momentum in one of the nation’s deeper conferences.

Baylor begins its 2025 campaign with a home matchup against Auburn Friday at 7 p.m.