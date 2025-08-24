Meet the Editorial Board: Advice for the new year

By The Editorial Board

The birds are chirping, the heat is scorching and the newsroom is bustling. It’s August in Waco, and the fall semester is officially underway. In the spirit of rebirth, we want to reacquaint you, dear reader, with who we are and what we do here as members of The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board.

Contrary to popular belief, we on The Editorial Board are not a nameless, faceless entity doling out unsolicited opinions. We do, in fact, have not only names, but faces as well. In short, we’re a team of writers and editors who work together to write editorials unpacking current issues and events — issues and events that we believe are relevant to you, our readers.

We meet once a week to decide on two editorials. Every member of the board pitches an idea, and we vote on which ones will be written for the following week. These stories have historically ranged from dissecting national issues to considering the benefits of creative and survival modes on Minecraft.

Whether we’re digging deep or keeping it light, we endeavor to convey the combined opinion of our eight members, rather than any one member’s personal view. Because we publish under The Editorial Board, the editorials we so devotedly write twice a week are representative of The Baylor Lariat as a whole.

So if you want to know what we value, look at our editorials. We are Baylor students, just like many of you. We are for the students, striving toward inclusivity and hopeful for positive change. We make an effort to challenge ourselves and our readers when necessary — and these are just editorials from last semester.

As we jump into another year of publication (our 125th, by the way), we want to introduce ourselves to you and give a little advice for flinging your green and gold as far as possible this year.

Foster Nicholas | Editor-in-Chief

After four quick years, I am entering my eighth semester at the Lariat with a fresh perspective as a graduate student. My introduction to journalism (and reminder of Baylor) came from an NCAA national championship and a drive to pursue radio play-by-play broadcasting. Four years after I shyly volunteered to broadcast a random baseball game, I find myself serving as the editor-in-chief. With that, all I can advise is to say yes to every chance to try something new and know that the people you meet will stick with you to reach your goals.

Kalena Reynolds | Opinion Editor

Hi there, I’m the new opinion editor, and this is my third year working with the Lariat. I’m entering my senior year, but never fear — I’m just like the rest of you: angry at Canvas, and scared of what comes after I leave this place. I won’t leave you with a few parting words; instead, I’ll leave you with a paragraph because I’m equally as sappy as I am sentimental. Chances are that your college experience will include heartbreak, a failed exam or two, losing friends and missing your mom, but usually without fail, the love will outweigh those events, and you will gain friendships, memories and experiences that you will cherish for the rest of your life.

Walk into every room with as much love, passion and gratitude that you can, and things will usually work in your favor. I’ll leave you with one last cliché: always remember that everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end.

Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Hi! I am the news editor, and this is my third year working for the Lariat. I’m starting my senior year so, naturally, I have buckets of sage wisdom to share with you. But in the spirit of brevity (my favorite news value), I will give one piece of advice to help you live this year to the fullest: don’t take anything too seriously. Be professional and respectful when warranted, but know when to laugh and have fun. Your first B won’t kill you and neither will putting off your homework for a late-night Penland run.

Mackenzie Grizzard | Assistant News Editor

Hey everyone! I’m the assistant news editor, and this is my second year working at the Lariat. I am also a senior, although I perpetually feel like a freshman stepping into Kokernot Hall for the first time. My biggest piece of advice to you is that it’s OK if things don’t follow your carefully curated 20-year life plan. When I changed my major sophomore year, I thought the world was crashing down around me. Suddenly, the life I had imagined for myself was gone. But like in every cliché underdog story, you won’t get that necessary character development without a whole lot of failure. Be open to new blessings, and remember that life comes from you, not always at you.

Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Hello! I’m the arts & life editor for the Lariat and have been on staff for three years now. While I may appreciate the little things in life, like a perfectly-made matcha or watching a movie cuddled up next to my cat, I try to live big, and I encourage you all to do the same. Not to get too sentimental, but I would even go as far as to say live every day like it could be your last. I’ve learned these past couple of years that life is fragile, and just because we are young doesn’t mean we are invincible. So wake up every day and do something you love, and even better, do it with the people you love.

Braden Murray | LTVN Executive Producer

Hey! I’m the executive producer of LTVN, and this is my fifth year working at the Lariat. Although my freshman year feels like decades ago, I still vividly remember my first few weeks on campus. My biggest advice for new students is to leave their dorm from time to time. As someone who probably spent too much time hiding from social situations, I now regret not getting out more.

Hannah Webb | Copy Editor & Focus Editor

Hi! I am a copy editor and the editor for Focus magazine. I am also the resident underclassman on The Editorial Board, so it has been less than a year since I was in the exact same place as you. If I could give you one piece of advice, it would be this: treat your first year like a blank notebook. This is one of the only chances you will ever get to reinvent yourself, and you don’t have to write the perfect story on the first page — just start scribbling. Try a new club; drop it if you don’t think it’s for you. Sit next to someone new in class and take the professor’s office hours invitation seriously. Some of these scribbles will turn into full chapters, and others you’ll cross out. College is less about having a perfect outline, but rather about giving you space to let it develop.