Baylor football to honor defensive lineman killed in shooting with helmet decal

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

The excitement of football season is on the horizon for the Baylor Bears, but the death of defensive lineman Alex Foster still weighs heavily on the Baylor community.

The Bears will wear a special helmet decal during the 2025 season to honor the redshirt freshman who was killed in a shooting in his hometown, Greenville, Miss. Baylor’s home opener against Auburn on Aug. 29 will also include a moment of silence before kickoff honoring Foster and his family, who will be in attendance.

“Foster is forever a member of the Baylor family and one who left an indelible mark on his teammates and coaches,” the team said in a statement last Wednesday.

Foster was shot in the early morning on May 28 in Mississippi in an incident first reported on X by Blake Levine, a Greenville sports reporter who followed Foster during his high school career.

The tragedy was confirmed shortly after in a joint statement on X by Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades and head football coach Dave Aranda.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor Family,” the statement reads.

Foster was Baylor’s highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class and was expected to be a key player in the Bears’ two-deep defensive line rotation in 2025. Though his career was cut short, Aranda said Foster made a “long-lasting impact” on the program.