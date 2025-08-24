Baylor football fans face roadblock: I-35 construction

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Baylor’s football season will officially begin Aug. 29 against Auburn, but fans might face some unexpected obstacles on their way to McLane Stadium.

Construction and lane closures south of Baylor on I-35 have increased traffic since this summer. But with the advent of football season, Senior Associate Athletics Director Drew Pittman predicts an increase in the already-present game day traffic.

“We want to make sure everyone understands — give yourself a little bit of extra time [and] avail yourself of alternate routes,” Pittman said.

Construction over the summer included several lane closures, but Pittman said the southbound I-35 exit across from Chick-fil-A was recently closed as well, causing further delays.

President Linda Livingstone noted the I-35 construction, specifically its impact on the Aug. 29 game against Auburn. Livingstone advised using alternate routes for other drivers through Waco that night.

“With a Friday night football game, we anticipate heavier traffic than usual,” Livingstone said. “To get to other parts of Waco or to access I-35, please plan to use other routes, such as La Salle Avenue or Loop 340.”

A recent sewer relocation project at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, west of the interstate, may also impact game day traffic, Pittman said.

Baylor has worked with the Texas DOT to modify traffic control plans to ensure fans enter and exit the stadium as quickly as possible. Pittman said he still encourages attendees to take their time getting to Waco and to come early.

Despite the extra time spent in traffic, Pittman doesn’t foresee a damper on the usual game day energy.

“Our fan experience team has some awesome stuff going on in tailgating and at the alumni tailgate, all around the stadium, so come take part in some of those early events,” Pittman said.

While fans come for the game, there are many pre-game tailgates Pittman encouraged attendees to take part in. The Baylor Athletics team has grown the culture of tailgating in recent years, Pittman said, and getting to games early is a great way to engage with other Baylor fans and take part in the game day community.

“So much of football is about the game, but so much of it is about the camaraderie, the friendships, whether you’re getting to hang out with new friends, or friends you went to college with or whatever,” said. “It’s just such a great experience and such a great atmosphere to get to engage with.”

Additional updated road closures can be found on the City of Waco website.