First-ever Big 12 football student media poll unveiled

For the first time in Big 12 history, student media is taking things into its own hands.

Conference commissioner Brett Yormark decided to end the Big 12’s annual media preseason poll after the ranking’s disastrous 2024 showing: last-place Arizona State managed to Cinderella its way to the conference championship (and nearly a College Football Playoff victory over Texas), while runners-up Iowa State, BYU and Colorado were picked sixth, 13th and 11th, respectively. Only one team in the preseason top five, Kansas State, scratched a bowl game.

With no official poll, l’appel du vide beckoned a group of Big 12 student journalists to join the fray. The poll, conducted by The Baylor Lariat, features 10 sports editors and editors-in-chief from nine schools across the conference.

Unsurprisingly, the Sun Devils were picked to win the conference again, receiving six of 10 first-place votes. Texas Tech and Kansas State slotted in at Nos. 2 and 3 with one first-place vote apiece. Neither team received a vote lower than sixth.

Voters were split on Baylor, praising the Bears’ high-octane offense but hesitant about a pass defense that struggled last season (94th nationally). Dave Aranda’s squad received the two remaining first-place votes but was also ranked as low as ninth.

Following the example of the AP Poll, teams are assigned points on a scale: No. 1 receives 15 points, No. 2 receives 14 points and so on. A last-place vote, bestowed here to five different teams, results in zero points.

The following team previews are from beat writers around the conference. They have been lightly edited for style and clarity.

1. Arizona State (6), 141 points

The Sun Devils may be without Cam Skattebo, but a seasoned Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson connection — both of whom have Heisman hype — leads me to believe that ASU will remain a title contender in the Big 12. The Big 12 schedule makers weren’t kind to the Sun Devils, with Baylor, Iowa State and Utah all on the road. Not to mention, they’ve still got Colorado, TCU and Texas Tech at home. It’ll be tough, with some hiccups surely along the way, but a 10-2 (7-2) record, second-place finish and a trip to Arlington for the second consecutive year seems plausible.

— Jack McCarthy, sports editor, The State Press

2. Texas Tech (1), 128 points

Hype and expectations are the two biggest buzzwords when talking about Texas Tech. A program doesn’t sign the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country and not have intentions of making a push for a playoff spot, so season success hinges on each of the new pieces gelling with each other and the returners, along with the new coordinators on offense and defense.

— Ty Kaplan, sports editor, The Daily Toreador

3. Kansas State (1), 124 points

The Kansas State Wildcats are pushing for improvements after last season’s 9-4 finish. The Wildcats have their eye set on making it back to the Big 12 championship game this season. With important players like linebacker Austin Romaine, running back Dylan Edwards and quarterback Avery Johnson returning, the Wildcats appear to be in good shape. Linkon Cure, a five-star recruit, will also increase the Wildcats’ offensive quickness and strength. The team may have trouble assembling the ideal lineup to maintain their defensive line after graduating Brendan Mott, who was a major contributor to the ‘Cats defense. The Wildcats benefit from a strong standing in the Big 12 due to Johnson’s increased situational depth and leadership on the field.

— Greta Klein, sports editor, Kansas State Collegian

4. Baylor (2), 122 points

It only took offensive coordinator Jake Spavital one season to boost Baylor’s scoring offense from No. 101 to No. 19, and in 2025, the Bears could be even better. Led by breakout quarterback Sawyer Robertson — the nation’s returning leader in QBR — Spavital’s offense returns its top two receivers (Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins), four starting offensive linemen, tight end Michael Trigg and star running back Bryson Washington, who set the program’s freshman rushing record. Dave Aranda brought in six secondary transfers to help shore up the nation’s 94th-ranked passing defense. The Bears’ ceiling will ultimately depend on their defensive performance against high-end competition, including in early non-conference tests against Auburn and No. 16 SMU.

— Jackson Posey, sports editor, The Baylor Lariat

5. Iowa State, 108 points

Behind Matt Campbell, Iowa State is trending toward being a perennial Big 12 title contender, but consistency has been hard to come by. However, Campbell’s crew turned a corner with an 11-3 2024 season, capped off by a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory. For the first time since 2021, Iowa State is inside the preseason AP Top 25, sitting at No. 22. Behind redshirt junior quarterback Rocco Becht and star running backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama, the Cyclones have a dangerous offense and healthy defense. If the chips fall the right way, Iowa State could stumble into back-to-back Big 12 Championship games.

— Foster Nicholas, editor-in-chief, The Baylor Lariat

6. Utah, 100 points

Utah is looking to bounce back after finishing 5-7. And with the addition of dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, the Utes are in a position to do just that. Dampier threw for more than 2,700 yards last season at New Mexico and totaled 1,166 yards rushing. Pair Dampier’s talents with a Kyle Wittingham, and Utah should feel good about itself heading into this season.

— Parker Gerl, co-editor-in-chief, The O’Colly

7. TCU, 90 points

Josh Hoover is back in Fort Worth after turning down offseason overtures from Tennessee. Hoover was everything for TCU’s offense in 2024, overcoming an anemic rushing attack to finish seventh nationally in yards passing. Hoover raises the floor for Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs, while star defensive returners Devean Deal (team-high 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks) and Bud Clark (11 career interceptions) could help the defense take a step forward. But the loss of offensive weapons, Jack Bech and Savion Williams, to the NFL stings, and the running game remains a question mark. With former starter Cam Cook off to Jacksonville State, returning halfbacks Trent Battle and Jeremy Payne (combined 425 yards rushing in 2024) will compete with UTSA transfer Kevorian Barnes for the starting job.

— Jackson Posey, sports editor, The Baylor Lariat

8. BYU, 81 points

The Cougars have some serious questions and depth concerns on the offensive end of the ball. The starting quarterback — whoever it ends up being — will have minimal college experience, maybe even none. If Chase Roberts or LJ Martin gets hurt, the offense is severely worse. Plus, the offensive line is a completely new unit from last year’s 11-2 group. But BYU’s schedule is laughably easy, and I trust defensive coordinator Jay Hill to always have an elite defense. Those two factors are BYU’s saving grace in the 2025 season and could be the reason they’ll compete for a Big 12 title again in 2025.”

— Sam Foster, sports editor, The Daily Universe

9. Colorado, 75 points

The Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to keep the momentum going after having a 9-4 record last season. The team is looking at some difficulties or setbacks this season due to the loss of two superstars, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty who threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns, will compete with five-star freshman Julian Lewis at quarterback. While Colorado has a battle under center, the team will be lost without a player to take over Hunter’s spot. The Buffaloes have opened up their program to many transfers, but this season might be a rebuilding year if Deion Sanders can’t fill some very needed positions.

— Greta Klein, sports editor, Kansas State Collegian

10. Kansas, 63 points

This is a pivotal year for the Jayhawks. Returning to Lawrence and the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be a huge positive, but it’s a relatively new look for Kansas. Much of the “new era” of talent has now departed, and a new cast of characters will surround Jalon Daniels. If the Jayhawks can find a way to close out games, they’ll likely be in the Big 12 hunt for much of the year.

— Trevor Butler, sports editor, University Daily Kansan

11. Houston, 38 points

Houston welcomes transfer quarterback Conner Weigman in hopes of jump-starting an offense that ranked near the bottom of almost every statistical category in 2024. The Cougars are led by coach Willie Fritz, who brought in two new coordinators: Slade Nagel on offense and Austin Armstrong on defense, giving Fritz a chance to put a real mark on the program in year two.

— Camryn Alberigo, sports editor, The Cougar

T12. Arizona, 30 points

Arizona enters the 2025 season in rebuild mode after finishing with an upsetting 4-8 overall record under head coach Brent Brennan. Despite losing a key piece in Tetairoa McMillan to the NFL, Arizona maintains a steady focus on continuing to grow with its talent. Quarterback Noah Fifita will take the field in his redshirt junior season after securing 6,000 career passing yards, 10th-most in program history, and 44 career touchdowns. As fresh faces arrive through the transfer portal along with new offensive coordinator Seth Doege, the Wildcats look to deepen its roster and add depth with Braedyn Locke and Sawyer Anderson. Receivers coach Bobby Wade and Brennan have a history of rotating receivers, a strategy Arizona may lean on depending on game flow. Players like Luke Wysong, Kris Hutson, Tre Spivey and Javin Whatley are among the contenders. With a tough schedule, the Wildcats need to improve their defense to even flirt with bowl eligibility.

— Melisa Guzeloglu, sports editor, The Daily Wildcat

T12. West Virginia, 30 points

The Mountaineers haven’t sniffed the AP Top 25 since peaking at No. 6 in 2018. West Virginia moved on from longtime head coach Neal Brown, opting to reunite with Rich Rodriguez after 18 years. Rodriguez found a rhythm last time he was in Morgantown, rattling off six winning seasons in a row. Unfortunately for WVU fans, Rodriguez will need a few years to get back to form as he embarks on a total rebuild. Almost everyone is gone, but the up-tempo offense will be fun to watch, even if it starts with middling results.

— Foster Nicholas, editor-in-chief, The Baylor Lariat

T14. Cincinnati, 28 points

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby returns to the Bearcats, bringing stability to the offense. In the backfield, Evan Pryor is well-positioned to take a larger role in the running game. Cincinnati played competitive football in 2024 but often came up just short. With some refinement on the defensive end, the Bearcats can be in a better position in 2025.

— Camryn Alberigo, sports editor, The Cougar

T14. Oklahoma State, 28 points

Oklahoma State is coming off its worst season under Mike Gundy and has a lot of ground to cover. There’s an ongoing quarterback battle between Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Gundy will need to pull off another season in which his team exceeds expectations — he’s done it several times, but in 2025, it’s not going to be easy.

— Parker Gerl, co-editor-in-chief, The O’Colly

16. UCF, 18 points

There are zero expectations for the Knights in 2025, which sometimes can be a good thing. Last year, Arizona State was projected to finish last in the Big 12 and miraculously made the College Football Playoff. But if you’re expecting a Cinderella run from UCF in 2025, think again. The Knights only return one starter on offense, and there is still an ongoing quarterback battle between Jacurri Brown, Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson and Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher, none of whom have great stats to their names.

— Sam Foster, sports editor, The Daily Universe